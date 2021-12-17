Continue eating, drinking healthily during the holidays

The Christmas holidays are round the corner, when many of us tend to eat out or indulge at home more than we might do normally. Let’s not forget completely, however, the importance of healthy eating and moderate drinking.

The month of December is normally characterised by Christmas parties, even well before Christmas, and the consumption of more food and drink than normal in the lead up to and on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Perhaps concerns about Covid-19 might reduce the number of office parties that have tended to be held in the lead up to Christmas. If not, do remember to do your best to maintain Covid-19 prevention protocols and try to be moderate in what you eat and drink.

Christmas is a time to relax and enjoy yourself with family and friends. It is a time to enjoy yourself but try to keep your health goals in mind and remember why looking after your health is important.

Those who have conditions such as diabetes need to exercise particular care not to be so caught up in the festive spirit that they throw caution to the wind in what they eat and drink. Most diabetics tend to have more self-discipline than the rest of us though!

Overeating, particularly unhealthy foods, is not good for anyone’s health, nor is excessive consumption of alcohol. The healthy thing to do is to eat in moderation and preferably eat healthy foods rather than what is commonly referred to as junk food and to drink in moderation as well.

Having a one-off celebration meal on Christmas Day will probably not make any difference to your health, so enjoy it. However, if you are having lots of celebratory meals over the holiday period try to scale down what you are eating at your other meals.

If you have had a large lunch, perhaps have a lighter meal in the evening such as soup, a salad or a sandwich. Try to choose options that are low in saturated fat, sugar and salt.

If eating at home, try to plan what you eat with your health in mind. Choose lean cuts of meat and remove any visible fat. Try to limit the red and processed meat you have in favour of fish, chicken, turkey and plant-based options such as mushrooms.

When eating out, one of the best ways to make healthy choices is to check the menu beforehand, whether online or in person, and choose what you are going to have with your health in mind. This helps you choose your meal without others influencing you.

Try to choose the healthiest menu options to make the meal fit into your normal diet rather than just going for your favourites. Steer clear of deep fried, pastry-based dishes or those with creamy or cheesy sauces.

Sticking to just one course once you see what everyone else is having is hard so decide beforehand if you are going to have a starter or a dessert. If you are having dessert, choose a fruit-based dessert.

Do not be afraid to ask the restaurant to adapt dishes. It may be a busy time for hospitality staff and we all want to make sure they serve us the best way they can but it is not usually a problem, for instance, to replace chips with a jacket potato, salad or vegetables.

You could also ask for no extra cheese, butter, mayonnaise, dressings or oil and instead ask that they put other sauces in a dish on the side.

Most traditional Christmas dinners are not the worst choice when it comes to your health. Turkey or chicken is a lean meat as long as you avoid basting it with too much butter or oil and serve it with plenty of vegetables.

Try to fill up with vegetables such as sprouts, carrots and peas. Limit the roast potatoes and parsnips, which come with extra fat and therefore calories.

Having a good helping of vegetables with your meal will add vitamins, minerals and fibre but beware of vegetables that come with added butter, cheese sauce or salt.

Sausages wrapped in bacon, stuffing and gravy are all usually high in salt. Too much salt is bad for your blood pressure and can make you thirstier, leading you to drink more alcoholic or sugary beverages than you had planned.

If you are in charge of the cooking, prepare steamed or boiled vegetables without salt and steer clear of cheese sauces or adding bacon to your sprouts or butter to your carrots or peas. No one will miss these added extras with everything else that is on the table.

Cut back on Christmas treats and nibbles which are always everywhere during the festive season.

It is fine to indulge in the odd mince pie, shortbread biscuit, festive tipple or a chocolate sweet but sticking to a regular pattern of meals and snacks will help to make sure you are not hungry between meals and help maintain your willpower.

Savoury snacks such as dry roasted nuts and crisps are high in fat and often high in salt and so are best avoided or eaten in moderation.

Beware of the drinks that you take. Too much alcohol is not good for our health. It is easy to lose track of how much you are drinking, so try to take note of how much you are taking. If you are going to be driving after drinking, it is especially important to be disciplined about how much you drink or better still to stay off the alcohol completely.

Whether you believe it or not, alcohol does tend to make our reactions slower than normal. In an emergency on the roads where we need to react quickly, this slowing down of our ability to react quickly can prove fatal, if not for us then for others.