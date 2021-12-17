Climate change-induced dry spell derails tobacco farming

By FIDELITY MHLANGA

THE climate-change-induced dry spell that has punctuated this season has resulted in just 40% of tobacco planted as the bulk of small-scale farmers are still waiting for the rains to plant their crop.

The majority of small-scale tobacco growers rely on rains and the extremely hot weather experienced in the past few weeks has worsened and derailed the usual planting patterns.

The Meteorological Services Department has predicted normal-to-above normal rainfall projection with the rainy season envisaged to stretch up to March 2022.

According to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), 60 % of the tobacco crop is yet to be planted.

“Currently we have not received sufficient rains to plant the rain-fed crop especially on the small-scale farmers who mainly use the first rains to establish their land preps then take advantage of the second or third effective rains to do the rain-fed planting,” TIMB spokesperson Chelesani Moyo said.

“Out of the farmers that do rain-fed, only 40% or less had put down the crop hence the 60% majority is still in the seedbeds and awaiting effective rains.”

Moyo said of the 40% established crop, less than 10% of the crop has been affected by moisture stress. However, Moyo said the irrigated crop was looking good, with few large-scale commercial farmers now on their second and third reaping after planting in the early days of September.

“The fully-irrigated crop looks good enough. Those that planted in mid-October to late October, which is the semi-irrigated crop, the plants are now between six and 12 leaves of growth. This crop has shown a few signs of delay in growth since we have not yet received sufficient rainfall to fully support its growth. However, some of the growers who could continuously supplement this crop with irrigation are now topping (apical bud removal),” she said.

According to the TIMB bulletin of December 10, the number of tobacco farmers has plummeted 21% to 120 304 from 145 114 in the same period last year.

Tobacco is one of the country’s major foreign currency earners together with gold and platinum. The crop provides a source of livelihood for the majority of rural farmers who are predominantly small-scale farmers.

Tobacco Association of Zimbabwe president George Seremwe said this season was doomed as excessive heat has caused false ripening even on the irrigated crop.

“This season is not looking good. A lot of replanting is needed. The heat has dried most of the dryland crop. Irrigated crop is false ripening because of the heat. The crop size is currently reduced. Let’s see after it rains how many growers will replant,” Seremwe said.