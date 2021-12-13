Afro-soul star invades Africa

STAFF WRITER

AFRO-SOUL musician Kennedy Ndambakuwa, popularly known by his stage name — Ken WaHmambo — who recently released his debut album has instantly become a hit across many African countries through some of the new songs done by Nigerian and South African star producers.

His eight track album — Tsime Rerudo — on sale on iTunes and other online platforms is one of the musical projects with an international flair that a Zimbabwean has sent out to the world before the close of the year 2021.

“In Zimbabwe, people are not used to paying for music on online platforms; others are buying but some can’t. There is a market in other countries in Africa and I am excited about that opportunity,” said the soft spoken muso.

Ken said he worked on the album with renowned music producers such as Mr Kleb from Nigeria, who produced some major hits done by stars like Burna Boy, is the brains behind Burna Boy’s hit songs such as Money Play and Omo.

Tsime Rerudo had other producers, namely Victor Enlisted Mhonde and a South African record label, Night Show Entertainment.

On the new project, Ken had a collaboration with seasoned South African artists including Speedy of Bongo Maffin firm on the song called Zumbani — inspired by the traditional herb used by many in the fight against Covid-19.

“We have already released a video for Zumbani; it’s a hit song. There is Totally, Garaneni and Zvikomborero. These are songs making airwaves in many parts of Africa,” Ken said.

The song Zumbani is being played in southern, eastern and western Africa through Trace Africa, MTV and Trace Urban on DSTV.

Ken will this month play at a gig in Cape Town at a premier show as part of the December festivities. The 24-year old former Ellis Robins School student is not a new kid on the block in music circles as he did some songs in 2018 which were well received. Before that, he joined various choir groups and sharpened his skills through performing at corporate functions; sometimes for free.

Next week, Ken is likely to share the stage in Harare with South African popular musician Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, professionally known as Makhadzi, who is known for songs such as Tshanda Vhuya and Matorokisi.

“In my next musical projects, I have lined up collaborations with a top artist from Kenya and Casper Nyovest of South Africa. The idea is to market Zimbabwean talent to the world. We have the talent locally and we are here to conquer the continent,” Ken said.