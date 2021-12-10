ZSE, CDC merger talks fall through

TAURAI MANGUDHLA

ZIMBABWE’S two major capital markets players have called off talks towards merging operations into one big outfit with cross-cutting functions, businessdigest can reveal.

Chengetedzai Depository Company Limited (CDC) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), had been discussing a possible tie-up between 2019 and last year, a CDC executive said this week.

CDC chief executive officer Campbell Musiwa said the deal flopped after parties differed on “matters of principle”.

He was not at liberty to disclose details of the “matters of principle”.

However, businessdigest understands that the deal suffered a stillbirth due to disagreements on valuations and pricing.

“It is true that there were discussions pertaining to a proposed merger with the ZSE from 2019 to 2020, but the transaction did not go through on matters of principle,” Musiwa said.

He said CDC, which operates Zimbabwe’s first central securities depository (CSD) was ready to compete in a liberalised capital markets terrain after the ZSE entered the same space.

“The ZSE is a key market player and their entry into the CSD market presents competition but our systems are tested and tried and we pride ourselves in that. We will continue to offer innovative and exciting products to the market to safeguard our future,” said Musiwa.

CDC was the first firm to establish a CSD in Zimbabwe about a decade ago.

CSDs are specialised financial services firms that keep securities such as shares on behalf of investors, allowing ownership to be easily transferred through a book entry rather than transfer of physical certificates.

This allows brokers and financial companies to hold their securities in one location where they can be available for clearing and settlement.

CDC was a near monopoly in the lucrative CSDs space until the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) gave the ZSE the greenlight to set up its own CSD in 2015.

The ZSE’s entry in the CSD market “marked the onset of competition in the capital markets”, according to a High Court judge who presided over a case about CSDs recently.

The capital markets, while still affected by economic volatilities, are a multi-trillion-dollar sector that houses huge fortunes for individuals and the institutional investors.

The ZSE’s market capitalisation was this week edging towards the ZW$1,5 trillion market, as the rush to safety by investors intensified in the wake of continuing turbulence.

The ZSE already controls 13% shareholding in CDC, in addition to running the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, giving it significant muscle in Zimbabwe’s capital markets landscape.

ZSE’s entry into the CSD space has already triggered market anxiety.

The Zimbabwe Independent reported recently that six business tycoons and one institutional investor controlling shareholdings across ZSE-listed firms had filed a High Court suit requesting it to overturn fresh directives made by capital markets regulators regarding the operation CSDs.

High Court papers indicated that following a 2015 SecZim directive for the ZSE and Chengetedzai to activate the migration of registers between their CSDs, there had been resistance by some investors, including applicants to the case.

They have argued that they held contractual agreements with Chengetedzai to handle their shares in at least 10 listed firms.

The firms include the conglomerates Axia Corporation and Art Corporation, Dairibord Holdings, General Belting Holdings, Innscor Africa Limited, Masimba Holdings, Seed CO, Simbisa Brands, Truworths and Zimplow.

These have all been dragged to the court as fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth respondents, respectively.

Montgomery Holdings and six individual investors, acting as applicants in the case, wanted the SecZim directive to be stayed pending a determination of its legal validity by the High Court.