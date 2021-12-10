Zim to steer Aripo affairs

MTHANDAZO NYONI

ZIMBABWE has been selected to steer the affairs of both administrative and ministerial councils of African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (Aripo) for the next two years.

The southern African nation assumed the roles during the Aripo 45th session of the administrative council and the 18th session of the council of ministers held in Victoria Falls from December 6 to 10.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi chairs the council of ministers while Companies and Intellectual Property of Zimbabwe chief registrar Willie Mushayi chairs the administrative council.

Botswana is the vice chair while Gambia is the second vice chair.

They will serve for two years from January 2022 to December 2023.

In his acceptance speech, Ziyambi paid tribute to Liberia, the outgoing chair, for steering the organisation during its tenure.

“We undertake to cooperate fully within the dictates of the chairmanship. I want to thank all the delegates for this honour that you have bestowed on us as Zimbabwe and we will ensure that we steer the organisation going forward and strengthen cooperation within our member states,” he said.

The council of ministers is the supreme governing body of Aripo and is responsible for policy orientation of the organisation. Over the years, it has provided guidance and direction to the secretariat to work towards developing viable, relevant, and efficient intellectual property systems and regimes that are responsive to the aspirations and developmental needs of the people.

On the other hand, the administrative council is composed of heads of offices responsible for industrial property and copyright in the member states.

Outgoing chairperson of the council of ministers, Mawine Diggs said Africa is a cradle of creativity and through the Protocol on Voluntary Registration of Copyright, they hope to harness “the potential of our creative industries for our economies’ growth and development.”

She said copyright offers an opportunity for securing the value created by book authors, singers, film makers, computer programmers, and others, in diverse industries including the publishing, music, software, art and crafts, advertising and broadcasting industries, among others.