US$12m housing development for Byo

FIDELITY MHLANGA

BULAWAYO-based Daxmas Developers Limited is planning to embark on a US$12 million property development in Zimbabwe’s second biggest city.

The project is expected to boost development in the traditional industrial hub.

Located in Douglasdale under Umguza district, the land lies within a mixed residential and agricultural area 15km from Bulawayo city.

Daxmas chief executive officer Daniel Mataruka told this publication that the proposed residential development of 37 new homes, a communal fitness centre and security entrance building was underway.

“We are estimating that each house will be priced at about US$400 000 and all together we are looking at this project being a US$11,5 million to US$12 million affair,” Mataruka said.

“We are talking to our investors and what they are waiting for is for us to get all the necessary approvals and in principle they are ready to assist. Already some of the potential buyers want to start contributing towards the final product but we have not accepted the money from anybody up to now because we need all the necessary approvals first. We are seeing a situation where we will be able to finance these houses even without input from potential buyers,” he said.

The housing project will have vehicle parking spaces, with each dwelling benefiting from the highest form of sustainability and modern construction techniques.

According to Mataruka, each home will be heated sustainably via ground source heat pumps with four bedrooms, one communal fitness centre complete with an outdoor swimming area and one security front entrance building.

The development will make appropriate services provision with a planned site specific sewerage treatment plant located within the development.

“Douglasdale is a beautiful and unique place in Bulawayo. We want to set the standard such that whoever wants to develop the surrounding area around us will follow and that area will retain its uniqueness,” Mataruka said.

Alternatives for funding the projects according to the company’s chief finance officer Xmas Ncube are either bank finance or internal company resources.

Ncube is based in the United Kingdom and has done similar projects in that country.