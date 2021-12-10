Take industry’s concerns seriously

THIS week’s report by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), which predicted a gloomy outlook for the economy, must serve as a wake-up call for authorities.

Zimbabwe’s economy is in a tailspin, but authorities have been painting a rosy picture.

The numbers coming out of government offices may look good — with fiscal surpluses and decelerating inflation — but the best measure to gauge progress lies in consumers. Surely, a country cannot claim to progress when, year-in-year out, World Bank figures reveal that the number of people living in abject poverty remains high.

This is what the ZNCC’s figures are trying to remind authorities.

The good thing is, when industrialists speak out, their arguments are backed by empirical data, and authorities must take them seriously.

In the report titled Inaugural State of Industry & Commerce Survey 2021, most of the 480 respondents said the business environment remained tough. While this may not be a new concern in Zimbabwe, the fact that industries are bringing it up again means something is completely wrong and immediate action is required to save companies.

Executives brought the same old complaints that the government has failed to address for two decades — policy inconsistencies, high costs of doing business, multiple license requirements and red tape in public offices. This is a recipe for disaster; an elaborate way of making sure investors that still had a modicum of confidence in Zimbabwe scurry away.

In addition, those that are already invested in the country may start thinking otherwise. Surely, they will trim their operations or close completely because no investor is keen to pour money into a destination where they are sure is a hopeless case.

Why the government has been procrastinating in resolving issues raised by investors boggles the mind. Throughout this year, there have been deepening foreign currency shortages, inflation has remained high and confrontations between government and business in October only made the situation worse. What the ZNCC report did was to remind the government that the road ahead would be difficult and proactive policies would be imperative to avoid an economic disaster.

The elephant in the room is the foreign currency crisis and rioting exchange rates on the black market. The foreign currency auction system has failed to address companies’ foreign currency requirements. New ways of sourcing United States dollars must be explored to work along with the auction system.

The idea of bank guarantees that has been explored by the government is one such way. But banks need firm assurances that once they agree to fund industries under state guarantees, the government will not shift goal posts when payment time arrives.

Authorities must remember that without well-functioning industries, poverty will continue haunting Zimbabwe because unemployment levels would remain high, and disposable incomes would remain low.