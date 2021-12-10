Parly rattled by govt underfunding

TATIRA ZWINOIRA

BUDGET proposals submitted by ministers ahead of the 2022 national budget were way higher than what Treasury allocated, leaving government ministries underfunded, legislators have warned.

Last month, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube presented a $927,26 billion (about US$8 billion) budget for the 2022 fiscal year against expected revenues of $850,77 billion (about US$7,8 billion), resulting in a deficit.

The 2022 allocated budget was way higher than the budget presented for the current fiscal year owing to what parliament described as “adverse macro-economic conditions characterised by high inflation and severe exchange rate depreciation”.

However, during debates on the 2022 national budget on Tuesday and Wednesday last week it was revealed by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance that the allocated budget was way below what was initially submitted to the Treasury.

“The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee commends the minister for incorporating and responding to most of parliament’s recommendations into the 2022 budget,” Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance chairman Matthew Nyashanu said.

“Although total bids submitted to Treasury by various ministries and departments are much higher than the capacity of revenues and borrowings, the minister did well in counter-balancing the demands with the resource envelope. The committee however, feels there is room for improvement in the budget in order to best match it with the views of the public.”

He said the committee had become concerned with what has become perennial underfunding of some ministries and perennial overspending by certain ministries without Parliamentary approval.

The committee noted Ncube’s failure to submit a supplementary budget considering the rapid devaluation of the Zimbabwe dollar this year that has spurred inflation.

“The committee is concerned with the failure by the minister to table a supplementary budget for the second-year running despite the glaring need for such given theas alluded to by the parliamentary portfolios on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement and Mines and Mining Development on Wednesday during the budget debates.

This was despite the ministries of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement and Mines and Mining Development receiving increases of nearly 142% to ZWL$124,04 billion (about US$1,2 billion) and 116% to ZWL$3,02 billion (about US$28 million), respectively, in the 2022 National Budget.

“In the 2022 National Budget, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement got an allocation of ZWL$124 billion (about US$1,2 billion),” Parliamentary Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Committee chairperson Justice Mayor Wadyajena said during the budget debates.

“These resources are expected to result in a significant recovery in the agriculture sector, which is expected to increase by 5,1% in 2022, from a larger growth rate of 36,2% expected in 2021. In order to establish the implication, the committee notes the following:

“The 2022 budgetary allocation from the vote appropriation is an increase of about 24,1% compared to the revised estimates for 2021. Given that the national budget also projects average annual inflation for 2022 to be 32,6%, this means that the increase in budgetary allocation to the ministry is lower than the 2021 allocation in real terms.”

He said in light of this the committee would continue to monitor resource utilisation to advocate for a revision in the mid-term review if resources are getting eroded by inflation.

Basically, while the allocation to the agricultural sector is a significant increase, the committee was calling for the full disbursement of the allocated funds to avoid inflation eroding value.

The Mines and Mining Development committee was more displeased with its allocation.

“In the 2022 national budget, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development was allocated a total of ZWL$3,021 billion (about US$28 million). This allocation represents a 0,31% share of the national budget, down from 0,33% allocated to the same in 2021,” Mines and Mining Development Portfolio Committee Chairperson Edmond Mkaratigwa said.

“The 2022 budgetary allocation was against a bid of ZWL$13,9 billion (about US$130 million), implying that the ministry received 22% of its budgetary requirements to achieve targets outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 and the ministry’s annual plan for 2022.”

He said although the Ministry of Mines’ allocation increased by 115,94% in the 2021 allocation, in summary it was only US$28,59 million.

“Further, its effectiveness will depend on timely and full disbursement of the allocated funds. The 2021 experience revealed that while the ministry was allocated (money), only 57% of the amount was disbursed as at September 30, 2021,” Mkaratigwa said.

“Further, the nominal increase in budgetary allocation to the mining sector needs to be considered with caution in light of the prevailing exchange rates and inflationary pressures that threaten effective implementation of mining programmes and service delivery.”

Other committees also went on to note inadequate allocations made to their portfolios owing to inflation.

Inflation is being driven by the depreciating Zimbabwe dollar that continues to lack market confidence, foreign currency or commodity backing.