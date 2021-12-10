More companies flee formal sector

SYDNEY KAWADZA

ADVERSE shocks suffered by several Zimbabwean companies between 2018 and 2021 have seen most of them sliding into the informal sector as a coping measure, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has said.

In its report titled Inaugural State of Industry and Commerce Survey 2021, released this week, the ZNCC said the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns were also quite apparent in the first quarters of 2020 and 2021.

It, however, noted that lockdown measures were a “blessing in disguise” for the Information Communication and Technology sector as most economic activities moved online.

The survey also noted that the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe continues to negatively affect competitiveness.

“Indeed, the number of companies deregistering from Zimra (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority) has been declining since the third quarter of 2018. Consequently, net tax registration has been positive for the greater part of the period, save for 2018 Q3 (third quarter), 2018 Q3 and 2019 Q4.

“A comparison of the percentage growth rates in the number of registrants and deregistrants revealed that tax deregistration seems to be more volatile than registrants.

“This may indicate the vulnerability of most businesses to negative shocks in the business environment. Any adverse shocks see businesses slide into the informal sector, probably as a coping measure.”

On capacity utilisation, the survey noted that this ranged from 10% to 80%, with the sectors with relatively high levels which include agriculture, hunting, fishing, forestry, transport and storage, ICT and human health and social welfare.

The sectors with the least levels of capacity utilisation include arts, entertainment and recreation, accommodation and food service activities, financial and insurance activities and education.

“The sectoral variations in capacity utilisation levels show the varied effects of Covid-19-related restrictions imposed since the advent of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 on different sectors,” the survey noted.

“A further enquiry into the drivers of capacity utilisation for the high performers revealed that the existence of readily available markets, the availability of capital and the use of local raw material (as opposed to imports) were the game changers.”

The Covid-19 restrictions had a profound effect on the low performers.

“Lockdown measures and restrictions on international travel had adverse effects on tourism, the arts and sport, due to total bans on travel and gatherings in some instances,” the report said.

“The major issue raised by businesses with less than 50% capacity utilisation was either due to access to foreign exchange from the auction market or the delays in foreign exchange disbursements from banks.”

According to the survey, exports as a proportion of total sales ranged from as low as 10% to as high as 70%, with the average being 43,5%.

The export destinations were South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

“This indicates that most exporters are more familiar with regional destinations, taking advantage of the trade agreements under the Southern African Development Community and Common Market for East and Southern Africa.

“In addition, Zimbabwe has bilateral agreements with South Africa (1964), Botswana (1965), Malawi (1995) and Mozambique (2005).”

Zimbabwe is ranked 140 out of 190 countries with a score of 54,5 in the World Bank ease of doing business rankings for the year 2020.

The ease of doing business ranking compares economies with one another while its scores benchmark economies with respect to regulatory best practices showing its proximity to the best regulatory performance on each Doing Business Indicator.

Its score is measured on a scale of 0 to 100 with 0 representing the worst regulatory performance and 100 the best regulatory performance.

Zimbabwe had the same ranking for 2019 and 2020, an increase in almost all the pillar scores was behind the improvement from the 2019 score of 50,44 to 54,5 for 2020.

“However, in terms of ranking, there were negative movements in the following pillars: getting electricity, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders and enforcing contracts.

“Furthermore, the scores of resolving insolvency (32,9), enforcing contracts (39,7) and getting electricity (48,6), remain low and a major concern, despite registering improvements between 2019 and 2020.”

The report also notes that regionally, Zimbabwe compares badly with Sadc member states with which it conducts most of its trade.

“The low ranking negatively affects the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination since most investors prefer countries ranked below 50.

“The obtaining ease-of-doing-business scores and rankings imply that Zimbabwe is relatively less attractive to investors than its regional peers.”

The best performer, globally, is New Zealand with a score of 86,6 while Mauritius – a Sadc member state — is the best performing country in Africa with a global ranking of 13 and a score of 81,5.