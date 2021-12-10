Lights-Out Training advances youth skills

By Khumbulani Muleya

Phenomenal Lighting and Power Solutions launched its Lights-Out Training Programme in Bulawayo, which happened from the 28th to the 30th of November 2021, with the support of Bulawayo Theatre and Moto Republik.

The three-day long training programme is a platform for aspiring lighting designers to learn the basics of stage lighting through a mix of theory-based and practical sessions.

Lights-Out Training Programme comes as a follow up to a series of master class sessions which Mildred Moyo, Founder and Director of Phenomenal Lighting and Power Solutions, started in 2019 where she would meet with aspiring female stage lighting designers.

When the Covid-19 induced lockdown started in 2020, the sessions went online and included males. Later on, Mildred took the sessions to Zoom, where she started featuring veteran lighting designers from across the globe as guests: Patrick Woodroffe OBE RDI (UK), Mike Foster (USA), Paule Constable RDI (UK), Erich Bertti (Brazil), Michael Curry (USA), as well as Hans-Jorg Schmidt (UK).

From these sessions, it was realised that there is a considerable number of young Zimbabweans interested in knowing the basics of lighting up a stage, yet there are no platforms offering such training in Zimbabwe.

Moreover, Mildred recently received an opportunity to study and receive her Masters degree in Lighting Design in the UK, and in the same way that she has been given an opportunity to advance her skills; she would also like other young people to advance their skills. Lights-Out Training Programme emerges from this background, with the aim of spreading stage lighting knowledge to young people around Zimbabwe, one city at a time.

This inaugural session was received with much enthusiasm by the Bulawayo community. Despite starting on a Sunday, attendance was phenomenal. The training was rooted in a mix of global lighting theory and experience based lessons from Mildred’s 20-years-long career in lighting.

On the third day, the 25 participants had learnt the basics of stage lighting enough to put together an amazing lighting set which was used for the closing performance which featured Hwabaraty and Uzah from Nobuntu.

Some of the participants, like Witness Tavarwisa, described the training as an enlightening opportunity. Another participant, Leandre Alissandra Martin, went on to express her excitement about the new information she acquired during the training, saying it will help her add flavour to her modeling career through merging lighting concepts and costume designs and colours. The last day ended by having each participant receive a certificate of attendance, and 4 lucky participants got Phenomenal Lighting and Power Solutions branded t-shirts. The certificate awarding ceremony was graced by the former chairperson of the Bulawayo Theatre, Mr. Meikle, who could not hide his joy in seeing such a program being hosted at the theatre.

Phenomenal Lighting and Power Solutions intends to engage different venue owners and other partners to keep the Lights-Out Training Programme on the road around the country.

According to Mildred Moyo, the next training will be held in Harare, as plans to go to Mutare get finalised. To date, Phenomenal Lighting and Power Solutions is the only female owned stage lighting company in Zimbabwe.

As a Stage Lighting Designer from Bulawayo whose career began as a wild and scary dream in 2004 when she dared to venture into this male-dominated industry and further defied odds by moving from Bulawayo to Harare, Mildred Moyo believes that a gender and age balanced stage lighting environment is possible in Zimbabwe.