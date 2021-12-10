Heads roll at Potraz over telecoms fund

FIDELITY MHLANGA

THREE members of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) board have been sacked for allegedly defying ministerial directives on managing the Universal Services Fund (USF), a multi-million-dollar package set up in 2009 to develop Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector.

However, the fired executives have queried the government’s drastic decision this week, asking what criteria had been used to axe them.

They said some of the issues raised by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services minister Jenfan Muswere involved the entire board.

But in his no-holds-barred letter to the fired board members obtained by the Zimbabwe Independent this week, Muswere said his drastic action also came after noticing that several board members had defied a directive to craft and submit individual strategic plans for Potraz.

Potraz handles licensing fees which were in 2013 pegged at US$137,5 million for a 20-year tenure for each mobile telecoms operator.

Potraz also collects levies from the operators.

The Dorris Sibanda-led seven member Potraz board was appointed by former ICT Minister Kazembe Kazembe in March 2019 and its four year tenure was due to end in 2023.

But this week, the Independent was told that Muswere had to move in to end his acrimonious relationship with some board members, who have all denied defying the minister’s directives.

The affected members are Matts Kunaka, the former chief executive officer of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe, Nobert Mugwagwa and Charity Kadungure.

As of November 30, the Potraz board was running with four members.

The remaining members are Sibanda, Tinashe Robin Tanyanyiwa, Fradson Shavi and Gift Machengete, who is the Potraz director-general.

In a communique in the possession of this publication signed by Muswere on November 30, the minister accused the board members of failing to achieve set targets.

He said some of their actions violated laws governing the operations of state firms.

“The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has analysed the performance of the Potraz board and noted the following:

“You failed to submit a strategic plan with material objectives which contribute to the mandate of the authority. You failed to achieve the targets set out and agreed upon between you and the ministry. It must be noted that the inaction on your part is a violation in terms of Section 16(1)(e) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31),” Muswere said.

He further wrote, “From 2019 to date, the Universal Services Fund has excess money which has not been utilised and [has been] rolled over year after year. Successive reports of the Auditor-General captured these annual rollovers of funds, a status quo that exposes the incapacity of the current Potraz board to give strategic guidance to management as expected from the board by the ministry. Whilst these rollovers take place, millions of Zimbabweans have no universal access to ICTs. Accordingly, your tenure as board member has been terminated with immediate effect,” reads the letter, which was delivered to the board on November 30, 2021.

“In meetings with the ministry, you failed to come up with new contributions, projects and ideas for the authority. Since 2019, the ministry has been requesting contributions from the board with none having been submitted to date. The only communication received from you has been consistent requests for more time to come up with contributions and projects to no avail. The ministry also engaged you face to face on this issue on numerous occasions,” Muswere noted.

The USF is a pool of funds contributed by all telecommunications operators licensed by Potraz.

These include the country’s three mobile telecoms operators — Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, NetOne and Telecel, in addition to internet access providers and the fixed line operator, TelOne.

The fund is used to bankroll the development of telecoms infrastructure in the country under an ambitious plan to network the entire country, improve telecommunication and financial inclusion.

Money from the USF has been deployed towards building community information centres and building base stations in remote areas to improve connectivity.

Operators are required to contribute 2% of their annual gross turnover to the fund.

In 2018, Potraz said it had collected ZW$120 million from the fund since its establishment in 2009, which at the time was equivalent to US$120 million.

Potraz added that it had earned a further $10,6 million through interests on investments, bringing the total package to $130 million at the time.

This figure was also equivalent to US$130 million.

But concerns over underutilisation of the USF have always come up, including from the Auditor-General.

The push to utilise the fund had even become imperative given that the Zimbabwe dollar has been hit by hyperinflation, and it has been losing value at a terrific pace.

Insiders said the government was worried about developments on the exchange rate front.

Reports say at one point in 2010, only a year into its establishment, the USF had accumulated US$20 million in unused money.

In an interview with the Independent, one of the sacked board members, who requested to be anonymus, said he had been surprised by the move because all individual strategic plans had been submitted, in addition to the collective plan submitted by the board.

He said Muswere’s decision was open to question.

“All of us submitted the strategic plans, including those who were fired,” the member said.

“The minister needs to be asked point blank whether or not he received the plans. The secretary to the board confirmed sending the papers to the minister’s office,” the source added.

“Potraz has a strategic plan which was crafted with management in December 2020 in Mutare. What is so special about individual strategic plans? The issue of strategic plans was used as a scapegoat. After all, the minister should have dissolved the whole board. Why target three individuals? There is more than what meets the eye,” said the sacked board member.

Contacted for comment, one of the board members Nobert Mugwagwa said; “I am currently out of the country. As you know boards are appointed at the pleasure of the minister, rightly or wrongly, Minister Kazembe Kazembe (former ICT minister) appointed me and moved out,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Muswere were fruitless this week as he did not respond to calls and messages sent to his mobile phone.