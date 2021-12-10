Editor’s Memo: Armed robberies threat to state security

By Nevanji Madanhire Not a week passes without at least one report of an armed robbery in the country. Invariably among the robbers will be a member of our uniformed forces — the police, military or correctional services. The efficiency with which the perpetrators of the robberies operate and the weaponry involved, points to a serious threat to state security.

The reasons why some members of the disciplined forces have chosen to go rogue are not far to find — woefully inadequate remuneration and poor working conditions. One only has to take a look at the deportment of the police officers, soldiers, and the jail guards to notice that something is definitely amiss with their conditions of service .

Zimbabwe prides itself on highly trained soldiers and police who have been called upon by the United Nations and the African Union to perform peacekeeping duties. This has been a source of pride to the generality of the population.

But this is quickly changing and as more and more of these highly-trained individuals are now becoming the same people bringing terror to the people. But it’s not only the people who should be scared of this new phenomenon, the authorities too should be very worried. They should be worried about how many officers have gone rogue and what weapons they have at their disposal.

When military-trained personnel get demoralised at their place of work and fail to feed themselves and their families, they do what they can do best — use their military skills to eke out a living. Unfortunately, this usually turns out to be through armed robbery.

Also very worrying should be how these rogue officers seem to have formed networks not only among themselves, but also with hard-core criminals. The questions to ask are: “What else are they capable of doing? What access do they have to the national armoury?”

Can they escalate their individual grievances and coalesce around a common issue that they may use to justify their behaviour? In many countries where terrorism has emerged, what began as an innocuous issue has been developed into major unifying point that has led to serious acts of terror. It has happened next door in Mozambique; Uganda experienced serious acts of terrorism in the past few weeks; the Democratic Republic of the Congo is also fighting an insurgency in the eastern provinces of Ituri and Kivhu.

Internal terrorism is hardly an African phenomenon. The United States is experiencing it too due to white supremacists trying to exert their racist-inspired violence upon the nation. Not a week passes without reports of a shooting in one state or another. The underlying issue in all this is the unlimited access to guns.

Our judicial system also has to be scrutinised. Among the armed robbers is almost always a hard-core criminal on bail for previous acts of violent robbery. A catch-and-release policy can’t work on people who have given their lives to serious crime.

Most people turn to crime not because of genetic make-up but because they have been driven against the wall.

In Zimbabwe’s case, the economic crisis has gone on for far too long and something is giving. Official rhetoric says the crisis is being addressed, but what’s on the ground is something else totally different.

The government should seriously study the current spurt of robberies involving serving and ex-members of the uniformed forces to see what is exactly going on. If it’s all about remuneration and other conditions of service; then these should be addressed quickly before this thing escalates into something monstrous. And, serious introspection is needed on what is to be done to fix the economy.