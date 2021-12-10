Early treatment of hydrocephalus essential

Recently Bulawayo’s Mpilo Hospital opened a ward for children with hydrocephalus. Speaking at the official opening of the ward the hospital’s consultant neurosurgeon, Dr Garikayi Mwale, emphasised the importance of bringing children with the condition to the hospital early.

Hydrocephalus is a condition where excessive cerebrospinal fluid builds up within chambers in the brain that are called ventricles, causing the ventricles to expand and put pressure on the brain. In small children this can result in the head becoming unusually big, sometimes too big and heavy for the child to support it.

You may well have seen pictures in newspapers of a child with an enlarged head due to hydrocephalus or you may have seen such a child yourself. It is a pitiful sight.

However, the condition can be treated, usually by a neurosurgeon inserting a shunt to divert the excess fluid to another part of the body.

It is important for this surgery to take place as soon as possible, so that the child’s head does not become enlarged, or the pressure on the brain cause brain damage. The surgery is free at government hospitals for children under the age of five.

A bulging fontanelle, the soft spot on the top of a baby’s head, is one of the signs of hydrocephalus in a baby. Once the skull has fully closed and the fontanelle disappears, the pressure on the brain can be enormous, causing severe headaches and often projectile vomiting.

Hydrocephalus can occur at any age but most commonly occurs in small children and adults over the age of 60.

Causes

Hydrocephalus is caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in one or both ventricles of the brain. Cerebrospinal fluid is produced by tissues lining the ventricles. The fluid flows through the ventricles and into spaces around the brain and the spinal column. It is absorbed mainly by blood vessels in tissues on the surface of the brain.

CSF keeps the brain buoyant, allowing it to float within the skull, cushions the brain to prevent it being injured and removes waste products of the brain’s metabolism. It flows back and forth between the brain cavity and the spinal column, maintaining a constant pressure within the brain and compensating for changes in blood pressure in the brain.

Too much CSF in the ventricles can occur because of a blockage in the flow of the fluid. This is the most common cause. A less common cause may be problems with the absorption of the fluid, often related to inflammation of brain tissues due to disease or injury. CSF may also be produced more rapidly than it can be absorbed, though this is rare.

Bleeding within the ventricles, which is a possible complication of premature birth, can be one of the causes of a blockage in the flow of CSF.

Abnormal development of the central nervous system while the baby is still in the womb can also obstruct the flow of CSF. Infection in the uterus during pregnancy can cause inflammation in the brain tissues of the child in the womb.

Other factors that may contribute to hydrocephalus in any age group include lesions or tumours of the brain or spinal cord, central nervous system infections such as bacterial meningitis or mumps, bleeding in the brain from a stroke or head injury and any other traumatic injury to the brain.

Symptoms

In infants symptoms include a bulging or tense fontanelle, a rapid increase in the size of the head and an unusually large head, as well as vomiting, sleepiness or lethargy, irritability, poor eating, seizures, eyes fixed downwards and problems with muscle tone and strength.

In toddlers and older children symptoms include headaches, blurred or double vision, abnormal eye movements, abnormal head enlargement, nausea, projectile vomiting, sleepiness, unstable balance, poor coordination, poor appetite and loss of bladder control or frequent urination. There may also be irritability, a change in personality and delays or problems with previously acquired skills such as walking or talking.

In adults common symptoms are headaches, sluggishness, loss of coordination or balance, loss of bladder control or frequent urge to urinate, vision problems and a decline in memory, concentration and thinking and reasoning skills.

Complications

Common complications without timely treatment include intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Death can also occur.

Diagnosis

A bulging fontanelle in a baby is a strong indication of hydrocephalus. A CT scan or MRI scan will usually be done to confirm suspicions of hydrocephalus.

Treatment

The most common treatment for hydrocephalus is the surgical insertion of a shunt. The shunt consists of a tube with a valve to prevent too much fluid draining. The surgeon inserts one end of the tube in one of the ventricles. The valve is positioned in the head and the other end of the tube is fed under the skin to another part of the body, normally the peritoneal cavity in the abdomen or a chamber of the heart, so that the excess fluid drains and is absorbed there.

The shunt is generally required for life. It may need to be revised from time to time. Here again, once there are symptoms that suggest the shunt has become blocked or is not working, it is important to see the doctor as soon as possible, so that surgery can be arranged before damage is caused to the brain. The shunt will probably need to be replaced.

Another form of treatment is an endoscopic third ventriculostomy. This involves the surgeon making a hole in one of the ventricles so that the CSF can flow out.

Complications may necessitate additional therapy, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, particularly for children, to help them cope with and overcome physical and developmental disabilities that may occur as a result of the hydrocephalus.

The importance of early diagnosis of hydrocephalus and of a shunt failing to work efficiently, which is indicated by the symptoms that go with hydrocephalus, cannot be overemphasised.

The life and future of a child with hydrocephalus depend on early diagnosis and treatment.