Zim dollar registers first gain

FOR the first time since the April 20 forex auction this year, the Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL) gained value against the United States dollar on the RBZ weekly auction.

Following a near six-month period of depreciation, the ZWL closed at 105.6684 against the USD reflecting a 0,03% improvement from the prior week’s forex auction.

The ZWL appreciation comes on the backdrop of a decline in reserve money balances. Latest RBZ data estimates that reserve money decreased by ZW$12,07 million in the week ended 12 November 2021, leaving base money at ZW$28,26 billion. Liquidity mop up initiatives being pursued by the RBZ has significantly contributed to a relatively stable base money supply level.

Although peak bid levels rose to 122 from 120 recorded a week earlier, the lowest received and accepted bid levels fell from 98 last week to 97 in the latest forex auction. This is the first time in over 20 weeks that the lower accepted rate has gone below.

The number of rejected bids peaked this week at 586 on account of adjusted central bank trading terms that require bidders to submit their weekly forex requirements at least four working days before a scheduled weekly auction.

However, over time, we expect the rejected bid volumes to level-out as traders adjust to the new terms.

Considering the above-average bid rejections this week, both accepted and allotted bids are artificially low. We, therefore, anticipate an upsurge and return to previous levels as rejected bids gradually decrease.

Raw materials, machinery and equipment as well as consumables continue to account for the bulk of forex allotments, with SME and main auction bids amounting to US$16,47 million, US$12,54 million and US$4,82 million, respectively. Using weekly allotment values as a proxy for forex demand by the three categories mentioned above, industrial sector revival appears to be on track this year in line with the CZI’s year-end forecasts of approximately 60% capacity utilisation.

However, our assessment considers delayed forex allotments and reportedly high costs of production for domestic industries as inhibiting factors for the sector.

Digging into the latest RBZ Monthly Economic Review, we note an approximate foreign currency account (FCA) balance decline of US$140m between August and September this year; this despite indications of improving export inflows in the eight months to August 2021.