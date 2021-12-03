Shelter Afrique plans Zim housing bond

BY SYDNEY KAWADZA

ZIMBABWE’S housing development institutions and land developers will next year benefit from a facility that would see pan-African financial institution, Shelter Afrique, issue housing bonds in local currency.

The housing bonds are expected, according to Shelter Afrique chief executive officer Andrew Chimphondah, to reduce the cost of building houses.

In an exclusive interview with the Zimbabwe Independent this week, Chimphondah said the bonds had already been successfully launched in West Africa with the programme headed for East Africa before they are issued in Zimbabwe by the end of 2022.

Shelter Afrique issued housing bonds worth US$500 million in Nigeria this year.

“The biggest challenges facing institutions and developers are that we provide financing in United States dollars and when the local currency devalues, it becomes very difficult to pay the loans.

“So, what we are doing is we are developing local capital markets, for instance, in Nigeria, we are raising bonds in naira, in East Africa, they will be in shillings, and in the latter part of 2022, we will have discussions with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to see how best we can raise them in local currency,” he said.

The bonds, Chimphondah said, are earmarked for pension funds, banks and insurance companies.

“The benefit is that we are now going to use that cash generated by the purchase of those bonds and channel it into low-cost housing projects,” he said.

Chimphondah also said mortgages had failed in Africa.

“We need to look at innovation, so just to give a little perspective, for every 100 people that apply for mortgages, generally in Africa, about five are approved.

“So, we are looking at providing alternative financing like incremental home loans. The other aspect is coming up with innovation with projects like buy-to-let, people pay rent which is structured so that they get to own the house after a certain period.”

Zimbabwe is currently sitting on a 1,2 million housing backlog with Shelter Afrique working with the government to support their programmes aimed at reducing the shortages.

The institution also provides lines of credit to banking institutions offering mortgages while working with land developers for private-public-partnerships.

“We believe as an institution that the biggest challenge in Africa is affordability and as you know the shortage of housing is estimated at 56 million units at an average of US$25 000. We need US$3 trillion.

“So what we believe is that strategic partnerships are the only sound way to reduce the shortage of housing on the African continent,” he said.

The institution is currently operating in 25 African countries with running projects in Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda.

“We also have been involved with financing banking institutions here in Zimbabwe. We have a long history with CBZ; we provided them with financing. We were the first to provide BancABC with financing and then of course we are working with other institutions and developers,” Chimphondah said.

Housing and Social Amenities minister Daniel Garwe is expected to assume the Shelter Afrique annual general meeting Bureau presidency in June next year.

Shelter Afrique is also financing Udicorp through a US$10 million deal, CBZ, US$13 million and National Building Society, which has received US$4 million.

It is also partnering with the government to provide between 3 000 and 10 000 housing units while there are plans to set up its regional office in Harare.