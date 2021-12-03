RBZ chief shares worries, victories, joys

BY SHAME MAKOSHORI

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya this week spoke exclusively about life at the helm of the banking system in a volatile climate, telling the popular online television programme, In Conversation with Trevor, how rioting prices are giving him “sleepless nights”.

The man at the centre of coordinated efforts to bring sanity to prolonged market jitters is also concerned about exchange rate volatilities, he tells the programme, which airs on Monday.

For many people, Zimbabwe’s prolonged economic crisis may continue for some time, but the central bank chief is optimistic.

“I am smelling victory,” he tells Trevor Ncube, host of one of Zimbabwe’s premier online television programmes.

Having gone through two deadly phases of economic meltdowns, the apex bank chief has mastered how to handle pressure stemming from rioting prices and hyperinflation.

He is focusing on stabilising the domestic currency and the exchange rate.

“To be honest with you, stabilising this economy keeps me awake” Mangudya says.

“My focus is just to make sure that the economy is stabilised, especially on the pricing side. The exchange rate of this economy is something that is at the centre of my heart,” he says.

At that point, his probing host wants to know how the top banker handles the pressures that come with his demanding job.

In high spirits, Mangudya gives exclusive details about how he absorbs it.

He also tells his host how he prepares for meetings with his principals — President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, with whom he enjoys “an open-door policy”.

“There are two places to go,” Mangudya says.

“First of all, I go for a prayer; pray for it and go and meet my principals. We always agree on the way forward. I believe in prayer, I give thanks to God for each day I work,” he says.

Ncube, the Alpha Media Holdings chairperson and his university mate, Mangudya met under a sombre atmosphere.

Both had lost a dear friend — Douglas Munatsi, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) chief executive officer — who died in a home fire accident hours before the interview recording.

They were both deeply disturbed by the death.

But the central bank chief was assuring.

“It will come to pass,” he says.

“Douglas Munatsi has passed on, but it will all come to pass,” he says.

The full programme airs at 0700hrs on Monday, December 6, 2021.