Omicron: The last minute strain

THE latest variant, Omicron first detected in South Africa a week ago, is causing a global panic, just as we were rounding off the year, on a more relaxed note.

The dominant strain of Delta was within acceptable efficacy levels, thus allowing for stability and mass reopening of economies globally. Then enters the new strain at the tail end of the year!

The Omicron strain is now believed to be catalytic of the dreaded fourth wave. Countries across the globe are responding through imposition of travel restrictions to inbound visitors, while others are calling for stricter lockdowns, scaled up booster shots uptake and mandatory vaccinations.

From the East to the West, what has been more unanimous to date is the ban on flights from countries and related regions, where the virus was first detected.

Zimbabwe is part of the countries, within Sadc, which have been rounded and isolated since the virus was first reported in South Africa, a week ago.

Omicron has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a variant of concern as it has several mutations (50 in total) that may have an impact on how it behaves for example how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.

Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron. On transmissibility, WHO said it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible (e.g., more easily spread from person to person) compared to other variants, including Delta.

The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors.

It is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.

Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalisation in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron.

There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants.

Initial reported infections were among university students—younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks.

There are thousands of different types, or variants, of Covid-19 circulating across the world. That is to be expected because viruses mutate all the time.

But the new Omicron variant has experts particularly worried because it is very different to the original Covid, which current vaccines were designed to fight.

It has a long list of genetic changes. It is yet to be fully established whether the current vaccines will have high efficacy levels on the strain.

Scientists have so far recommended increased uptake of first jabs or second depending on jab type. In developed countries, which have had higher levels of Covid vaccinations, there is a drive for third shot booster jabs.

The boosters are recommended as a way to increasing protection against Covid in general.

Much of the challenge has been in the developing world where uptake of vaccinations has been very low and this includes South Africa, a key economic hub of the Sub Saharan region.

Some have blamed the low uptake in the region on reduced supply levels. It has been argued that developed countries have hoarded the vaccines at the expense of poor marginalised countries.

There is, however, half a truth in this assertion. While developed countries have had an excess of supply, third world countries have faced challenges in procurement due to cost constraints given their generally low budgets.

Most of these countries are waiting on donations from developed countries. Further, these countries have failed to convince masses to take up vaccinations and this is attributed to low education levels. Scientists still hold that there are higher chances of infections among people who are not vaccinated compared to those that vaccinated as the severity of sickness is higher on the former.

This means there are even higher chances of the new Omicron variant spreading in the 3rd world countries.

To business, these developments are profound in the sense that the global economy was beginning to open up. The USA has taken a mild approach to the new variant after pesident Joe Biden said it is a cause for concern but not a cause for panic.

He said he didnot believe in further lockdowns on the country. This is the same stance taken by South Africa, which has opted to remain on Level 1 and allow trade to and intra movement to go on as was.

This decision is likely to find a thumps-up from the business community, which has operated sub optimally for most of the year.

The SA economy had suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 induced lockdowns and a further lockdown would roll back the minimal gains accrued over the last few months.

The USA has, however, opted to restrict inbound movement, which will dampen tourism around the festive season. The economy had however been on a strong rebound trajectory and unlikely to be deterred.

The net impact of the new variant is a further strain on general tourism business across the world, supply chain constraints as movement between borders are curtailed.

This will likely result in downward revision on envisaged economic growth rates. The extent of gravity depends on the efficacy rates of current vaccinations to the new strain or how quick drug-makers can modify current vaccines to suit the new highly mutating strain.

It will be prudent to forecast that at least the two months period between December and January will have reduced economic activity across the globe