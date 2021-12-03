New Horizon: 2022 budget: Safeguarding customs duty incentives

By Tariro Chivige

THE recently published 2022 national budget statement gives an analysis of the revenue that accrued to the Government of Zimbabwe during the first nine months of the year 2021.

According to the statement, revenue collections during the first nine months amounted to ZW$317,4 billion (US$3 billion), against a projection of ZW$291,5 billion (US$2,77 billion) for the period, resulting in a positive variance of ZW$25,8 billion ((US$255 million, 8,9%).

About 94,7% of the total revenue amount came from tax revenues and the remainder from non-tax revenue. Of the 94,7%, which came from tax revenue, corporate income tax contributed 18,8%, personal income tax 16,6%, value added tax 23,6%, excise duty 11,8%, other direct taxes 6,4%, other indirect taxes 11% and customs duty 6,4% as shown in the figure below.

In previous years, customs duty has always been among the least contributors to revenue under the tax revenue bracket. Though customs duty cannot be heavily relied on as a major source of revenue in most countries, the fact that Zimbabwe is mainly an import country one would expect that contributions from this tax bracket will be meaningful as almost every sector of the country is mainly sustained by imports.

The National Budget Statement outlined the tax policy and administration measures the government hopes to address in the coming year.

The Minister of Finance acknowledged the fact that though the government issued tax rebates and value added tax deferment to various sectors of the economy as a way of supporting economic development, there is some tax revenue that the government forgoes that would otherwise have been collected and allocated to productive use within the economy.

Empirical studies conducted on the subject matter have consistently shown that there is a need to streamline the rebates granted to importers of goods meant for use in different sectors of the economy.

It has been revealed that the government has been losing significant revenue as a result of granting tax concessions in the different sectors of the economy. In most cases, this revenue loss is not in tandem with benefits derived from the sectors.

There is, therefore, a need to ensure that the tax revenue forgone through customs duty and other duties is not just forfeited in vain as at times these rebate concessions end up being abused in the different sectors of the economy.

The table below shows the total value of the various rebate concessions, which were offered by the government between 2016 and August 2021.

The highest volume of rebates was issued under the other concessions category which is inclusive of individual rebates that are offered to individuals for the importation of goods for personal use according to certain regulations outlined by legislation.

There has been increased notice that the rebate concessions being offered by the government have been prone to abuse by the beneficiaries of such concessions.

There has been an outcry from various sectors of the economy over the non-compliance by the beneficiaries in following the conditions set under the different rebates.

There is a need for the government and legislators to then come up with various ways of trying to cover up the loopholes that the rebate beneficiaries are taking advantage of in enhancing their noncompliance.

There is also a need to tighten restrictions when granting rebates to various sectors so as to ascertain that the tax revenue forgone will not be just in vain.

In the National Budget Statement, the Minister of Finance has proposed to publish an evaluation report on assessments undertaken to establish the transparency and accountability in the utilisation of rebate of duty facilities.

This is a good initiative the government is taking as it will go a long way in bringing to light ways that ensure that the abuse of the rebate facilities is greatly reduced.

Measures have also been put in place to try and combat abuse and bring more transparency in the rebate of duty on capital equipment imported for use in specified industries.

The minister has proposed to minimise loopholes by introducing a number of measures, which include providing duty free importation of the capital equipment through the tariff regime.

This will go a long way in easing the cost of doing business as well as to reduce abuse since the equipment that is allowed to be imported under rebate will be clearly specified and guided by their tariff headings.

Also, other measures proposed include propositions that: companies applying for the rebate of duty facility should be incorporated; no third-party companies shall be granted rebate of duty and that a minimum threshold of US$10 000 of the value of equipment is required for processing a rebate.

These measures will to a reasonable extent ensure that companies that benefit from this rebate concession have the capacity to aid in the economic development and only companies directly involved in the manufacturing or production process are the ones that only benefit from the rebate concession.

Follow-ups to ensure that the rebate is not being abused also becomes easier when dealing with the direct company.

The other rebate concessions that have been prone to abuse by their beneficiaries are those that are offered to individuals, for example rebates offered to immigrants and the physically handicapped.

Under the immigrants’ rebate, the government provides a rebate of duty on household and personal effects and other goods for personal use, imported by individuals who return into the country to take up permanent residence or those previously resided outside the country and is returning after having resided outside the country for a period of not less than two years.

Though the aim of the government is to cushion such individuals, the concession has been prone to abuse by third parties, especially those seeking to import motor vehicles.

In some cases, the immigrants are sponsored hence purchase high value motor vehicles not commensurate with their lifestyles for the benefit of their sponsors.

The same situation can also be seen when the physically handicapped people are sponsored to purchase high value motor vehicles for the benefit of their sponsors under the suspension of duty on motor vehicles for the physically challenged.

The government has put in place commendable measures, which if followed and implemented timeously can go a long way in reducing the levels of abuse that are currently being experienced.

The minister has proposed that under these two rebate facilities:

The maximum value of the motor vehicle that benefits under the rebate of dutybe pegged at US$40 000.

In the event of change of residential address, a person granted rebate of dutyshould notify Zimra within a period of 14 days.

Any person, who has been granted rebate of duty,should report to the nearest customs office once a year, failure of which full duty waived at the time of importation shall become due and payable; and

Any person who contravenes the rebate conditions shall be guilty of an offense and liable to a fine not exceeding level seven or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months or both fine and imprisonment.

Measures have also been proposed to reduce abuse under the rebate of duty facility on motor vehicles imported by serving civil servants. This recently approved rebate has also had its fair share of abuse by the beneficiaries.

Some of the qualifying beneficiaries have been ceding their privileges to third parties in exchange for monetary gain.

The minister has suggested reducing the vehicle thresholds of the facility with the beneficiary qualifying for the highest amount only being able to import a vehicle valued at US$10 000. Those who wish to import higher valued vehicles will pay duty on the excess of their acceptable threshold.

The measures outlined above, though not bulletproof, go a long way in reducing the abuse that have been going on when beneficiaries of such schemes end up capitalising on the benefits that the government would have availed for the use of its constituency.

In addition to the measures proposed, there is also need to make confirmations with the relevant authorities to see whether the beneficiaries of the industry related rebates are making any significant contributions to national revenue and also whether they are contributing to the general economic development of the country and the communities they fall under.

The expected contribution to national revenue can also be used as a benchmark of the monetary quantity of the rebate a beneficiary can attain.

A retrospective tax incentive or rebate system may also be considered whereby for an entity to be granted certain concessions, they need to have met certain economic benchmarks like the number of jobs created, level of production promised, foreign exchange earned and repatriated, infrastructure development and others for them to then claim the rebate value.

Also, when the government intends to grant new incentives in the future, it should evaluate the status quo of the current and previous incentives to determine the merits of new ones and their potential benefits to the economy.