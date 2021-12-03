Motoring: Toyota Zimbabwe begins Takata recall

By Andrew Muzamhindo

Toyota Zimbabwe, known for being proactive, has issued an alert that thousands of vehicles in Zimbabwe will have to be recalled for inspection as a “precautionary measure” because of faulty airbags that could harm or even kill vehicle occupants.

“Although we have not received any complaints from within our customers in the Zimbabwe market, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall campaign,” said Toyota Zimbabwe.

This is as a result of the cars being fitted with potentially faulty Takata airbag inflators between 2003 and 2017.

Takata is a universal airbag brand that is made for a number of motoring brands, not only for Toyota.

The recall is massive and affects a number of manufacturers and hundreds of millions of vehicles globally cutting across several brands.

If you’ve been following international motoring news at all, you will be aware of the Takata airbag issue. This is the biggest vehicle recall in motoring history, and just about every manufacturer is involved in some way.

Some locally available cars are also affected by these errant airbags.

From the different car brands in Zimbabwe, I know of a few that use Takata airbags. These car brands are Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, Ford, Honda, BMW, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

An airbag is a safety device fitted inside a road vehicle, consisting of a cushion designed to inflate rapidly and protect passengers from impact in the event of a collision.

In layman terms, airbags are basically large canvas-like bags which pop out of your steering wheel or cabin trim to cushion your body and head against the effects of a collision.

To make this happen, an airbag will be triggered by its control unit, which then ignites a small explosive charge, known as the inflator.

The inflator quickly releases a large volume of gas, which is then channelled into the airbag to inflate it.

If this process goes wrong it might maim or even kill those that are meant to benefit from its protection.

It is refreshing to see Toyota Zimbabwe being proactive confirming their status as a brand that puts safety first for this is the best way to avoid any unnecessary risks and making sure that users of the Toyota brand always stay safe.

It ties in with the Toyota philosophy of Anzen First. Toyota Zimbabwe is targeting to recall about 6 000 cars to replace defective Takata-produced airbag inflators. So far more than a 1 000 have been through the process

Anzen means safety in Japanese. Toyota employees are the most valuable asset in their business.

Safety for their employees, clients’ assets and their assets is of utmost importance to Toyota Zimbabwe.

When employees are working in a safe environment it gives them freedom and time to unlock their potential and most of all to concentrate on the job at hand.

Human lives at work places are included in this equation, whether it be workers or clients.

Toyota is a leader in safety. Anzen First is a buzz phrase at Toyota. I toured Toyota Zimbabwe some years ago during their National Skills Competition and came face to face with world class safety standards.

It is in line with this philosophy that Toyota Zimbabwe wants to see their consumers safe hence the recall of the cars with the affected Takata airbags.

All individuals and corporates who purchased the following Toyota models from Toyota Zimbabwe, its authorised Dealer network or outside the country

Corolla

Hilux

Fortuner

Avensis

Year of manufacture covered is from 2003 to 2017.

Please contact Toyota Zimbabwe for a possible free airbag check and possible replacement.

Toyota is not the only brand affected. The recall is due to an inappropriate production condition and storage of the propellant in the inflator.

The density of the propellant may be insufficient in the inflator. This might cause the propellant to ignite abnormally at the time of airbag deployment and potentially result in extremely high inner pressure of the inflator causing a rupture of the inflator case.

In a case of a rupture, the airbag might not deploy as designed and may lead to injury. There is also a potential risk that the airbag may underinflate when deployed and may not provide the expected level of protection for the driver or front passenger.

Takata used the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the airbags.

But the chemical can deteriorate over time due to high humidity and cycles from hot temperatures to cold. It can burn too fast and blow apart a metal canister, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

Toyota Zimbabwe has not had an incident locally and are conducting this recall as a precautionary measure. No injuries or fatalities caused by this condition have been reported locally to date.

However, prevention is better than regret.

Simply send a message to Toyota Zimbabwe’s social media direct messaging on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram or send an email to info@toyota.co.zw, or WhatsApp 0778 562 929 the following details:

Vehicle Chassis Number

Owner/User’s name and contact number

The Toyota Zimbabwe team will be on standby to check the database and advise the status of your vehicle. Should your vehicle be flagged as requiring an airbag replacement the team will book your vehicle in for airbag replacement.

Toyota Zimbabwe is committed to safety and quality. In part, that means refocusing on putting customers and people first, by taking appropriate action.

The replacement of the driver’s airbag component takes less than an hour. All airbag replacements will be for free.