Memorable running places in Africa

Sarah Kingdom (Travel Blogger)

Running seems to be a more popular pastime these days than ever before, and more and more people are traveling to epic locations for memorable running experiences. If you’re less worried about a fast personal best and more interested in a fun time, then Africa is the place for you. Many of the races here allow you to take in exceptional scenery and run with wildlife around you. Please do note that running in Africa is not easy. So without further ado, here are some of the top races you should consider taking part in across the African continent, and some suggestions for what you, or the non-runner in your life, should do while you’re there.

Cape Town Marathon,

I’m going to start with the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon because this is the first marathon I ever ran.

The vibe of this race is incredible, with dancers, performers, musicians, and cheer squads all along the route, as well as a crowd of very enthusiastic spectators. I was startled the first time someone in the crowd cheered me along by name.

The Cape Town Marathon is Africa’s only marathon to acquire IAAF Golden Label Status, which for the uninitiated means it’s met stringent criteria in organization — gold label status is reserved for the best-organized races. There’s so much to do in Cape Town that I don’t think I need to give you any hints for things to do post-race!

Kilimanjaro

The “Kili” Marathon began in 2002, initially as some talk over a few cold Kilimanjaro Lagers. Since then, it has been held annually in Moshi under the watchful gaze of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Hundreds of runners come from all over the world to take part in the race, which is a 6.5-mile loop, with runners doing the full marathon repeating the course four times (there are also half marathon and fun run options). The Kilimanjaro Marathon is one of the few marathons that doesn’t invite any professional runners, so an amateur runner is guaranteed the win, and the race has become a great breeding ground for local athletes.

And yes, you can drink a Kilimanjaro beer at the end.

Victoria Falls Marathon

The Vic Falls Marathon is held in Zimbabwe every year, in June, July, or August. It began in 2006 with only about 300 local runners taking part but has grown to attract close to 2,500 athletes, from over 40 countries. This is the only race in Africa that crosses an international border — crossing from Zimbabwe to Zambia, on the Livingstone Bridge, over the Zambezi River, the border between the two countries.

After the race, spend some time enjoying the famous Victoria Falls and all the activities offered here.

Lewa Safari Marathon

The Lewa Marathon (and Half Marathon) is an annual fundraising endurance race held in the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya every June and proceeds raised are aimed at improving community development in the area, as well as wildlife conservation, particularly that of rhinos.

Run on dirt roads and rough terrain, under harsh climatic conditions, and at an average altitude of 5,500ft above sea level, the two 13 mile loops, through the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, have gained the reputation of being one of the 10 toughest marathon events in the world. Runner’s World Magazine named Lewa Marathon “One of the Top 10 races to Run in Your Life.”

Uganda Marathon

The Uganda International Marathon is a race like no other, and an opportunity to both challenge yourself and make a difference. Beginning in the town center, participants run off-road, through rural villages, up hills, and along Pine Ridge with stunning views right out to Lake Victoria.

This is not just a marathon, but a 7-day adventure where runners visit the projects they are fundraising for and get to know the local community. Runners support projects from giving children access to clean drinking water and quality education, to conserving the environment through recycling plastics, and supporting the elderly, women’s equality, and the disabled community.

Two Oceans Marathon

The Two Oceans Marathon is a 56K ultra marathon and 21K half marathon held on the Saturday of the Easter Weekend in Cape Town. The marathon is known as “The most beautiful Marathon in the World” because of the breathtaking scenery along the route.

Comrades Marathon

This 55-mile ultra-marathon is run annually in the KwaZulu Natal Province of South Africa. It’s the largest and oldest ultra-marathon in the world. The race has been held every May/June since 1921. Entrants come from more than 60 countries, with a cap at 20,000 runners (though only 10,000 actually make it to the finish line before the cut off time of 12 hours). To qualify for the ultra-marathon, runners have to complete an officially recognized marathon (Kilimanjaro Marathon and Cape Town Marathon are two of the qualifying races).

Nearby Durban boasts 370 miles of subtropical beaches on its coastline and fantastic weather year round, so head to the beach after your run.

Marathon Des Sables

The name of this marathon is French for “Marathon of the Sands.” This is a 6-day, 156 miles ultra-marathon, held annually in Southern Morocco, across the Sahara Desert. With its extreme desert conditions — think sandy trails, dry lake beds and stony tracks, all run with a bag on your back that contains all your essentials, including a tent and food, — this has been called the toughest foot race on earth.

Great Ethiopian Run

This is a 10K run held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia every November. It has close to 37,000 participants, about 500 of whom are elite runners, making it Africa’s biggest and arguably most-famous running event. Given the quality of elite athletes, and Addis Ababa’s high altitude of 8,000feet, not many elite athletes from other countries take part in this race.

Marathon Of Marrakech

This is an annual running event, held every end of January in Marrakech. It’s a beautiful flat, fast course that goes through ramparts of the city and along dusty roads lined with palm, orange, and olive trees. The mild January weather is just right for a marathon run. And more than 8,000 runners from all over the world take part in this race.

Kingdom – born and raised in Sydney, Australia – is a mountain climber and guide, traveller, yoga teacher, trail runner and mother of two.