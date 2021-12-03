Interactive feedback: Exercise diligence on pension legislation

On May 11, 2021, the National Assembly passed the Pension and Provident Funds Bill on the second reading and on Minister Mthuli Ncube’s beckoning. Some media houses would report that Finance Minister agreed to amend the Bill, the Minister himself proclaiming to the National Assembly that the Bill is being amended in order to accommodate Commission of inquiry recommendations as well as align the Act to the international and regional developments, among a few more noble objectives. In fact the Pension and Provident Funds Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly to the Senate after this second reading was not at all amended, as the Minister of Finance and Economic Development reported in the National Assembly on this day.

The Bill before amendments, and that passed to the Senate after the purported amendments, are exactly the same, word for word — the Bill passed to the Senate, being exactly the same as Pension and Provident Funds Bills submitted to Parliament in the past, but suspended after fundamental flaws were pointed out by the public. These previous suspended draft Bills, together with the dates that they were suspended are as follows:- First draft: 25/12/ 2013;

Second draft: 8 /3/2015;

Third draft: 27/9 2016;

Fourth draft: 18/01/2018;

Fifth draft 22/02/ 2019.

Contrary to the positives made by the Minister in the National Assembly about the Bill, the Bill passed to the Senate totally negates the need to update regulatory reforms in the Insurance and Pensions industry that have not kept pace with the dynamic changes currently being experienced in the financial markets, it does not accommodate Commission of inquiry recommendations on the conversion of Zimbabwe dollars to United States of America Dollars value; it does not provide protection for pensioners, It does not in the least align the pension and provident fund legislation to regional developments and international best practices. It does not in fact do all the things proclaimed by the Minister, instead, expressly entrenching provisions to prejudice pensioners.

The Bill totally ignores proposals made by stakeholders individually and as compiled in the Portfolio Committee Report on Public Consultations on the Bill. It is apparent that this Pension and Provident Funds Bill is crafted to give absolute control to insurance companies and their advisors, in particular actuaries, in crass breach of principles and practices of good governance. This is evident from the manner in which the Bill seeks to allow the hand of the person referred to as actuary in most activities of pension service provision, and the manner in which the Bill seeks to attribute significant arbitrary power to the Commission, in all cases, without attendant express responsibility and accountability.

The omissions and/or flaws in the Bill as summarised above by what it does not do, are not coincidental, but consistent over the years, as demonstrated by the Draft Bills of the same Bill submitted over the past seven years. The regulator of the pensions and insurance sectors, Insurance and Pension Commission (IPEC) has consistently been responsible for initiating and gazetting the Bill over the years, each time by-passing public consultation. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to which IPEC reports, has consistently been quiet about these recurring errors, despite public outcries by Zimbabwe Pensions and Insurance Rights Trust (ZimPIRT) and other stakeholders. It is only in 2021 that ZimPIRT and other stakeholders appealed to Parliament calling for a public consultation, held in April 2021.

The Finance Ministry has for many years persistently insisted on appointing IPEC Boards of Directors exclusively and evidently conflicted to the primary regulatory role of protecting pensioners and other consumers of pension and insurance services.

The current IPEC Board Chair is conflicted. He was until recently Group Chief Executive officer of the BaoBab Re (formerly ZimRe) Group of companies. The Group houses Fidelity Life Assurance Company. According to the Justice Smith Commission of Inquiry, the latter insurance company prejudiced many pensioners, pension funds and policyholders while under the watch of this now IPEC Board Chair. This IPEC Board Chair’s interests are evidently to cover his tracks and justify the prejudice, hence the conflict to pensioner interests. The IPEC Commissioner was head of NICOZ Diamond Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the ZimRE Group, and reported to the same Group CEO who is now IPEC Board Chair, and is similarly conflicted.

The role of these service providers should be to act as fiduciaries, and take instructions from owners of pension and insurance funds (pensioners and insurance policyholders). They cannot act overseers of pension and insurance service provision, and controllers of pension funds, as is currently clearly the case. Indeed IPEC aided by the Finance Ministry, has unilaterally regulated to prejudice pensioners and policyholders with impunity on several instances, the most recent being;

Bypassing the Parliamentary ratification of the Justice Smith Commission of Inquiry report past pensioners and policyholders, and

Imposition of the Revaluations Gains Guidance Paper as enacted by Statutory Instrument 69 of 2020. It turned out that the Justice Smith Inquiry report had many omissions not least an absence of a pensioner compensation framework, while the Guidance Paper is fundamentally flawed and in gross breach of SI 41 of 2019 on Public Accountants and Auditors (Prescription of International Standards) Regulations, 2019.

The Pension and Provident Funds Bill will remain an unjust proposed legislation as long as the IPEC Board, the IPEC Commissioner and Finance Ministry (as the appointing authority), do not have incentives to protect pensioners and policyholders. Such incentives can only be entrenched in the IPEC Act. It is therefore instructive for Parliament to prioritise the finalisation and enactment of the IPEC Bill, before finalising the Pension and Provident Funds and the Insurance Bills. Then good governance would be ensured at IPEC, with Finance Ministry being bound to observe good governance in IPEC appointments.

The IPEC Bill and the Insurance Bill have now been gazetted, but once again without the involvement of pensioners and policyholders as key stakeholders. It is hoped that Parliament again refers IPEC and Insurance Bills for public consultation, as was the case with the Pension and Provident Funds Bill after pensioners appealed to Parliament. Penalties to institutions such as the Finance Ministry and IPEC must be considered for persistently committing such apparent fraud against stakeholders and constituencies.

Finally it is hoped that Parliament will realise that the Pension and Provident Funds Bill has not at all been amended to achieve the noble objectives that the public has called for, that it is exactly the same as the flawed Bills that IPEC has been trying to sneak past stakeholders for many years.