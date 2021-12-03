HIV, Aids remain major health issue

OVER recent decades, the world has made significant progress in the fight against HIV and Aids. However, the virus still remains a major public health issue that affects millions of people across the world.

Covid-19 has also taken its toll on people living with HIV, as it has disrupted various services, making the lives of many people living with HIV more challenging.

This year’s theme for World Aids Day,which always falls on December 1, is ‘End Inequalities. End Aids’, with a special focus on reaching people who are not receiving essential HIV treatment.

Great strides have been made in Zimbabwe in reducing the HIV infection rate but it is still too high. Antiretroviral treatment, which is crucial for those infected with HIV, is widely available but not to everyone who is infected with HIV.

The Global Aids Strategy 2021–2026: End Inequalities, End Aids and the Political Declaration on Aids adopted at the 2021 United Nations High-Level Meeting on Aidsare focused onending inequalities.

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) targets your immune system, weakening your natural defences against many infections and some types of cancer.

As HIV destroys immune cells and impairs their function those infected with HIV gradually become immunodeficient. The immune function is generally measured by a CD4 cell count.

HIV can, especially if untreated, over a period of years develop into Aids (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) characterised by the development of certain cancers, opportunistic infections and other long-term conditions.

There is no cure for HIV infection. However, it is nowadays, thanks to anti-retroviral drugs, a treatable infection, enabling those infected with it to live long and relatively healthy lives.

Causes

HIV is transmitted from an infected person through bodily fluids, including through blood, semen and vaginal secretions. Blood contains the highest concentration of the virus.

Activities that allow HIV transmission include unprotected sexual contact, direct blood contact, sharing injection drug needles, transfusions of contaminated blood and accidents in health care settings.

The most common means of transmission in Zimbabwe is through sexual intercourse, which may result in the virus present in one partner infecting mucous membranes or entering the other partner’s body through cuts and sores caused during intercourse, or as a result of another type of sexually transmitted disease.

Sharing injection needles poses a high risk, as infected blood from one person may pass directly into the blood stream of the other person.

Blood transfusions, where blood has not been screened for HIV, could result in the virus being directly transfused into another person’s bloodstream. However, blood from Zimbabwe’s National Blood Service is screened for HIV and is safe.

It is possible for an HIV-infected mother to pass the virus directly to her baby before or during birth, or through breast milk.

Symptoms

Symptoms of HIV vary depending on the stage of the infection. In the first few weeks after infection there may be no symptoms or a flu-like illness including fever, a headache, a rash or sore throat. However, it is in the first few months after being infected that those with HIV tend to be most infectious.

It is important, therefore, if you have engaged in risky behaviour, such as unprotected sex with someone whose HIV status you are unaware of, or the sharing of a drug needle, that you have an HIV test.

This is important so that you can take post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) within 72 hours to prevent yourself from being infected or, if you are infected, you can seek treatment and ensure you do not risk passing on the virus to anyone else.

It is important for a pregnant woman to know her HIV status so that, if she is HIV positive, she can be given medication to prevent or at least reduce the risk of passing the virus onto her unborn baby. As the infection increasingly weakens the immune system symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, fever, diarrhoea and a cough may occur.

Risk factors

Risk factors include having unprotected vaginal or anal sex with someone who could have the virus, having another sexually transmitted disease such as syphilis, herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhoea or bacterial vaginosis and sharing contaminated needles, syringes or other injecting equipment.

Promiscuous sexual behaviour with multiple partners exposes you to a severe risk of becoming infected with HIV.

Other risk factors are receiving unsafe injections, blood transfusions or tissue transplantation or procedures involving unsterile cutting or piercing or experiencing accidental needle stick injuries.

Prevention

It is important to guard against the risk of becoming infected with HIV. The most effective way is not to engage in risky sexual behaviour that could leave you open to possible infection. You may know your HIV status but it is unlikely you can be sure of your partner’s status.

Remaining faithful to a lifelong partner who is also faithful to you is therefore the surest means of preventing infection via sexual intercourse.

Other measures that could be employed to reduce the risk of HIV infection include the use of male or female condoms during sexual intercourse and the use of pre exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication.

This is medicine taken prior to exposure to the risk of HIV, such as when you expect that you may have sex with someone whose HIV status you are unsure of.

When taken as prescribed, PrEP reduces the risk of HIV through sex by 99% and through injected drugs by 74%, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

It must be used as prescribed, however, to provide this protection. Male circumcision is believed to reduce the risk of HIV but is not a guarantee that you will not become infected.

Ensuring you are never injected with a needle that is not new or has not been sterilised and never sharing a needle used by someone else is also important to prevent HIV infection.

Treatment

There is no cure for HIV but antiretroviral medication coupled with healthy eating and regular monitoring of your CD4 count enables you to manage the condition and live a normal life.

If you test positive for HIV it is not the end of your life but the beginning of a new chapter in your life, in which you need to have your condition regularly monitored and take the medication prescribed but can otherwise live a long and normal life.

What is important is that, if there is any possibility that you have been exposed to the virus, you are tested so that if you do have it you can be treated.