Govt must save tourism

FOR many years, authorities have said the tourism sector is a “low hanging fruit”. Put simply, the government has been saying during ongoing efforts to rebuild the economy, one sector that is well placed to recover immediately is tourism.

Tourism contributes about 4,1% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and when operating normally can generate up to US$3,5 billion to the country’s economy annually.

Many experts say tourism sector employment levels have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The sector can unlock up to 1,2 million job opportunities in Zimbabwe.

For this reason, Zimbabwe cannot afford to neglect this sector.

The need to assist tourism sector companies has become even more urgent since the Covid-19 outbreak affected travel and triggered the collapse of many travel firms.

Last year alone, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority says over US$1 billion in potential revenues were lost as arrivals fell by 90%.

There has been no let up to this crisis this year, as the sector slowed by a further 72%, according to government statistics. In some countries, companies, including those in the tourism sector, can easily access loans from the banking sector.

But in Zimbabwe, banks long adopted a cautious lending strategy as far back as 2013, and have continued with this stance to this day.

This means it is difficult for companies to access loans, especially those in the tourism sector where uncertainty has been high throughout the past two years due to the pandemic.

This is why in July this year, the Safari Operators Association of Zimbabwe (SOAZ) suggested that the government should provide grants to save operators. It is true that for now, Zimbabwe is navigating through tough terrain, and finding bailouts of up to US$100 million from government coffers may be difficult.

But apart from pointing out that there are so many wastages taking place in government, which could easily be deployed into the productive sector, there are many other ways of helping the sector.

One easy way of doing this would be through improving the taxation regime. Meeting the industry half way, in terms of taxes and other fees and charges, would save the government the agony of having to find funds.

As other taxes are reduced, the industry will also drive traffic into tourism attractions by reducing prices to improve cash flows.

As demand rises, many of the 25 000 sector workers who were offloaded last year will be rehired to support their families. In addition, a costless strategy to save the industry would involve cultivating a good investment climate.

Investors must not be worried about starting new projects or investing into existing operations.

Once this is achieved, there are so many promising travel firms that can attract capital and invest their way out of the crisis. This should be one of the issues that Tourism minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu and his team must concentrate on.

Such efforts can be replicated across other sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and mining, the sectors that are driving Zimbabwe’s economy.