Editor’s Memo: Time to prioritise health and education

By Faith Zaba

FINANCE and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube last week presented a ZW$927,6 billion (about US$8,8 billion) budget, themed “Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience”.

The government should be commended for its efforts to prioritise health and education.

The ministries of Primary and Secondary Education and Higher and Tertiary Education will in 2022 be getting ZW$124,1 billion (US$1,18 billion) and ZW$35,5 billion (US1,3 billion), while the Ministry of Health and Child Care will get ZW$117,7 billion (US$1,12 billion). For the first time, the government has committed to meet the minimum expectations in budget allocation as stated in the Abuja Declaration.

In April 2001, heads of state and government of African countries pledged to set a target of allocating at least 15% of their annual budget to improve the health sector. The 2022 budget allocated 14,9%, a jump from the 13% allocated in 2021 and 10% in 2020.

However, by the Finance minister’s own admission, the budget allocation is woefully low given what the country is confronting, including a relenting Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has brought grief. Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a fourth wave of Covid-19. It has now recorded more than 134 000 coronavirus cases and the infections are spiking daily and over 4 700 deaths.

Ncube said in his 2022 Budget Statement that: “Despite the current efforts towards revitalisation of our health sector, it is apparent gaps still exist in the health delivery system attributed to shortages of medicines, low morale of medical personnel, shortage of critical infrastructure and equipment, including provision of medical equipment, ambulances and operational vehicles.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has further put to the fore the inherent capacity deficiencies in the sector.”

The budget allocation is nowhere near enough of what the public health sector requires to provide basic health care to millions poor Zimbabweans.

The government needs to innovate around how else it can finance the health budget. What has happened to the proposed health insurance it was proposing? It still appears to be heavily reliant on donor funding for the health sector, particularly when it comes to reproductive health services, which like all sectors in the country took a battering from the pandemic.

The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on the country’s crumbling health system.

Getting sick in Zimbabwe has become hazardous. Prices of life-saving drugs are exorbitant and unaffordable.

With the brain-drain that has hit major referral hospitals such as Sally Mugabe, Parirenyatwa, United Bulawayo Hospitals, Mpilo and Murambinda, among others, Zimbabweans are being forced to turn to private health care, which is simply unaffordable to the majority.

Government needs to prioritise health care and stop splurging the scarce foreign currency on luxuries like vehicles and travel. It also needs to deal with corruption to plug the financial leakages.

Our realities are increasing morbidity due to Covid-19, a fractured healthcare system, brain drain and healthcare workers with low morale, unavailability of medicines, dilapidated infrastructure and corruption. To imagine that the country only has one radiotherapy centre, more needs to be done considering the rising numbers of cancer infections and deaths.

Government needs to put a lot more effort on strengthening health systems. It needs to innovate and find more sustainable ways of financing the healthcare sector. Government has set aside a budget for equipping hospitals. Focus too should be on ensuring transparency and accountability in the award of tenders for the procurement of such equipment. Some of our public hospitals have become graveyards of unserviced or inappropriate equipment and this must stop.

On Education, the minister committed to ZW$100 million to buy equipment for alternative forms of learning, including radios and televisions.

This is a drop in the ocean. Government needs to do more. For the greater part of almost two years since the Covid-19 hit Zimbabwe, school children have spent many months out of school.