‘Discard traditional budgeting mindset’

By Farai Chigora

UNDERSTANDING the Zimbabwean fiscal policy statements seems to be a daunting task. This is mainly because the budget statement is not clear on the ideological foundations and thinking it is expanding on.

The mantra of the government is that it is open for business and to that effect the minister seems to be pushing towards what he has termed a “people-centred budget”.

For all intents and purposes, the first step towards budget clarity is to be strong on the values and norms that guide it.

What is not clear at this point is whether the budget pushes the interest of “capital”, a euphemism for neoliberal economics, or it is pro-labour and people centred.

Nothing is clear!

Assuming that Zimbabwe’s leaders are in favour of neoliberal economics is far-fetched as nothing in the 2022 national budget presented last week demonstrates a structured approach towards such an inclination.

Worse still, nothing tangible shows a pro-poor approach towards the establishment of social nets and social grants to support the less privileged and stimulate economic activity through the growth of the middle and working classes.

A typical example is the failure to meet the Abuja Declaration, which compels member states to ensure a minimum of 15% of the budget is deployed into the health delivery system.

The fiscal statement decimated efforts towards building an inclusive digital economy through imposing a US$50 tax on smartphone registration by mobile network operators – this is like a “black tax” used in the colonial states to keep indigenous citizens in economic shackles that were perennially difficult to do away with.

The budget is not clear on how it will stimulate industrial recovery and growth.

It is evident that the blueprint places a heavy burden on innovative industrialists in various aspects, instead of supporting them.

The economy is in a dire situation, not only because of poor international relations and the limited scale of foreign direct investment, but also through massive haemorrhaging due to white collar corruption by the elite.

These are negative factors hindering industrialisation.

The fiscal statement seeks to escalate the tax burden on the general populace. It is imperative to consider the youth and women.

The minister presented a gender statement in the budget, but this must be supported by resource allocation.

The Covid-19 upsurge has demonstrated the need to invest more into innovation and information technology. This is transformative into globalisation.

Yet the budget seems to take a business-as-usual approach towards allocations to ICT development, as well as research and development in health.

This is the time to take a dive in ICT infrastructure investment and research and development to take a lead ahead of the pandemic curve. Learning and work is now being done online.

This is one reason we should have moved out of the traditional budgeting mindset and gone to the uncharted territories of building centres of innovation and building our health research capacity towards effective utilisation of African indigenous knowledge.

New ideas for transformation are now being shared through virtual and digital platforms. We can extend this to the Internet of Things.

In addition, robotic technologies have reconfigured hospitality, tourism, mining, education and engineering globally. These should be transformative sectors of our great nation.

We should follow the bandwagon through investment and realistic allocations.

A mere ZW$3,3 billion (about US$30 million) allocation into ICT development might not be enough for this.

This sector connects with another facet of innovation for which refer to as the future of our industrialisation to achieve Vision 2030.

The need to develop and enhance enterprises

Further, Zimbabwe being a landlocked country relying on countries with access to seaports for landing cables for broadband, one needs to be more creative and innovative towards ownership of landing ports for the internet.

With a meagre resource vote of this nature, we are going to be lagging behind.

The budget is not specifically talking to these matters through specified allocations. Nothing was budgeted for entrepreneurs to invest formally into the economy.

We need such in an economy where everyone is a vendor rather than an entrepreneur. “Money makes money”.

Government must seed or plant a revolving fund through the fiscus.

Our economy has a high rate of unemployment, yet many now have Masters degrees. Let’s consider their own allocation, through a sectorial driven allocation with a focus on entrepreneurial enhancement rather than being all over the show.

We need innovation hubs, but these were forgotten in the presentation.

This is where we need to develop our business parks that go beyond our local ecology into global chains. The allocation of ZW$156,4 billion (about US$1,4 billion) into infrastructure is a critical step towards the establishment of innovation hubs – that is if the thinking of the minister stretches that far instead of being fixated on old infrastructure.

Zimbabwe must start developing infrastructure for the future.

The same is true with Higher and Tertiary education, where co-ordinated thinking must begin for transformative longevity.

There should be a specified budget for innovation and research to industrialise. The ZW$14,4 billion (about US$130 million) allocated for this is a drop in the ocean.

It is likely to be absorbed into routine operational issues.

As referred to earlier on, the ambiguous tax of US$50 on all new smartphones, an addition to a 25% customs duty on imported handsets, is stone-age economics, period!

This will discourage communication as a lifeline for key pillars that propel the National Development Strategy1 trajectories. These should be tax free to encourage social capital driven by real networking through such devices and interconnectivity.

Our desire, especially in the drive towards industrialisation, is to make noise using social media and digital platforms. We want to be heard by the global best venture capitalists. We create sustainable partnerships through well-crafted and transmitted communication.

There is a need to strike a balance between aggregate demand and supply in our national economy, spearheaded by currency parities and differences within the same market.

To start with, civil servants salaries review should not be for a thirteenth cheque only in terms of bonus, but a continued review.

When the budget is reflecting to be authoritative in the form of taxes and missing other gap fillers like SMEs production, it will result in a demand pull towards inflation.

There will be more money from the civil society as they get their USD pegged bonuses but with little production to compliment this.

To guarantee stabilisation the government should consider not only the frequent review of civil servants’ salaries, but a continued monthly USD allowance.

They can be funded by US dollar receipts from of taxes, passports production and others.

On a positive note, the ZW$2,1 billion (about US$19 million) allocated for local authorities is a noble drive towards resuscitation of infrastructure.

The only problem one can foresee is how these funds will be managed, especially with these authorities being on record of not complying with any code of good corporate governance.

This is one of the key issues that was highlighted by the minister in the presentation as a housekeeping issue.

In conclusion, it is imperative to note that the lack of clarity on the philosophical propositions and ideological outlines makes the budget a difficult statement to understand in terms of rationale of allocations and prioritisation.

Further the Minister seems to be missing an opportunity to budget for the future as he seems fixated with traditional approaches.

Further to this, his failure to prioritise health, as per the Abuja Declaration, and imposition of Apartheid-era tax on ICT development, makes the budget retrogressive.