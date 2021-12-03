Ceteris Paribus: Cellphone tax: Pushing Zim’s back to Stone Age

By Eben Mabunda

The Stone Age is regarded as a pre-historic period, the first period in the three-age system frequently used in archaeology to divide the timeline of human technological pre-history; when the stone was used to make everyday tools.

“I propose to introduce a levy of US$50 which will be collected prior to registration of new cellular handsets by mobile network providers … the imported cellular telephone handsets attract modest customs duty of 25%, the funds realised, however, point to evasion of the customs duty due to the nature of the items which can easily be concealed,” indicated Zimbabwe’s head of Treasury Professor Mthuli Ncube during the presentation of the 2022 National Budget at the close of November.

Zimbabwe already charges a 25% tax on imports of smartphones and exorbitant levies by regional standards on voice and data, buttressed by a separate 2% tax on all electronic financial transactions. With the development, a refund for duty paid is on the cards in what appears to be noble initiatives toward revenue generation for Zimbabwe’s cash-starved government in the short-term.

However, considering Zimbabwe does not manufacture its own handsets, it is a myopic stance as it decelerates Zimbabwe’s digitalisation efforts at a time when the whole world and Africa in particular are accelerating tech advancement, relaunching the economy into the Stone Age!

Africa’s internet economy is poised to reach US$180 billion by 2025 from the current USS115 billion toward a US$712 billion aggregate by 2050 according to the e-Conomy Africa 2020 report by Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The report notes, since 2000, the number of people with internet access has grown to over 520 million, or 40% of the population; and 60% of the population accesses the internet via mobile.

Increasing internet access to reach 75% of the population could create 44 million jobs. A 10% increase in mobile Internet penetration increases GDP per capita by 2,5% in Africa, compared with 2% globally.

Zimbabwe has an internet penetration of about 65% according to the latest Potraz report, and a smartphone penetration that hovers just over 50% against a 90% figure for South Africa.

The cellphone tax regime will result in a surge in the cost of acquiring a cell phone for citizens in an impoverished economy that is gripped with high unemployment, an unstable currency, and unbridled inflation. As a result, the demand for new cellphones will likely decline.

This tax must be condemned in the strongest sense and if possible converted into a mobile phone subsidy as it is an enemy of digitalisation whose benefits are interminable.

The adoption of M-Pesa’s mobile money innovation by Ecocash helped cater for the financially excluded in Zimbabwe whose financial inclusion matrix now sits at over 80% of the adult population, leading our regional counterparts.

In the 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Index; a global report which ranks nations and cities for the efficacy of their startup ecosystems factoring in inter alia technology, Harare occupied position 934, while Zimbabwe was unranked in the global top 100 start-up ecosystems.

Furthermore, the nation ranks 140 out of 190 nations on the Ease of Doing Business Index, matrices that can be changed with increased digitalisation efforts.

Findings highlighted at the 15th Quadrennial General Conference of the Association of African Universities (AAU) in July this year showed 82% of students in sub-Saharan Africa required internet access for their studies — a challenge for African universities to deliver results in the face of the pandemic

As the mobile phone tax is still a proposal, the ministers for ICT, Education and for Tertiary education must take a bold stance against the initiative if they want to ensure sound delivery under their ministries.