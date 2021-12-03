Candid Comment: Omicron: What’ve we done to deserve this

The government has slapped us with another set of measures ostensibly meant to stem the spread of the newly-discovered variant of the novel coronavirus dubbed Omicron. Our movements have again been further restricted by a new curfew that runs from 21:00 to 06:00 despite that there is no scientific study that has established the effectiveness of curfews as a way of curbing the spread of disease.

Zimbabwe has followed the knee-jerk reactions of Western countries that have barred almost completely entry into their borders to people travelling from southern Africa, simply because two countries of that region were the first to sequence and announce the new variant.

The Western restrictions are not based on any scientific basis but, as some have said, are meant to punish rather than reward the southern African region for its vigilance and conscientiousness.

As it turned out, the variant did not in fact originate in southern Africa but had spread in Europe well before it was found on the southern tip of the African continent.

In a highly fluid world where it takes a few hours for people to hop from one continent to another it is foolhardy for anyone to think they can pinpoint the origins of an air-borne virus accurately to a place.

The West’s knee-jerk reaction has been compared to our own government’s totally senseless measures announced mid-week. To think that the new virus strain has already been wreaking havoc in the Gauteng province of South Africa, just a stone’s throw away from Zimbabwe, without it already having landed on our shores is surely unimaginable.

Zimbabwe does not have half the ability South Africa has to detect new viruses; therefore the fact that the new variant had not been identified here until only yesterday did not make it absent.

Zimbabwe simply has to wake up and know that the novel coronavirus in its different guises will be with us for a very long time, so the best way forward is to live with it.

In recent months Europe has been ravaged with the Delta variant. What should be of interest to us is that while it devastated Europe and other northern climes it had little effect here. That surely means something. In the global North Covid-19 continued to spread despite that region being more vaccinated than any other part of the world.

Africa has emerged quite well from previous waves, meaning its response has to be different from the West’s. What should be deduced from this is that our much warmer climate and our population’s low median age have probably much to do with it. This may mean that our response should not be based on panic but on more common sense. Basic WHO protocols seem to have been effective in containing the disease. Therefore, people simply have to continue masking up, sanitising and keeping social distances. In other words they should continue to live. Curfews only work in war situations.