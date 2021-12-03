Billiat to match Sundowns feat?

Khama Billiat has not had the best of years since joining Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 but his efficiency wearing gold and black remains reflected in his numbers.

With Chiefs not winning any trophies in his time at Naturena and also struggling for form, Billiat has found himself being singled out for a barrage of attacks rooted in how much he earns.

Yet for all the criticism that has been sprayed on him an analysis of his numbers shows that he still averages a goal contribution in every second match that he plays, figures that rank as prime based on standards of the domestic game.

This means the Zimbabwean forward either scores or assists in every other game that he plays for Chiefs.

Billiat has scored 21 and provided 23 assists in 98 appearances to date for AmaKhosi leaving his goal contribution for all games played hovering at 45%.

Based on his form this season, this is a figure that he is certain to improve.

His influence this term has been evident with five goals and another five assists in 13 appearances.

Top DStv goal contributions:

Khama Billiat: Goals – 4, assists – 5 = 9

Peter Shalulile: Goals – 8, assists – 1 = 9

Keagan Dolly: Goals – 6, assists – 3 = 9

Victor Letsoalo: Goals – 6, assists – 2 = 8

Ashley du Preez: Goals – 5, assists – 2 = 7

Having missed 26 games last season through injury his challenge this term will be staying fit through a campaign in which he is enjoying his reunion with Keagan Dolly.

This season Billiat has missed a solitary match to date, which was the home draw against AmaZulu when he fell ill on the eve of the match.

The 31-year-old’s numbers at Chiefs remain dwarfed by what he achieved through the five years he spent at Mamelodi Sundowns.

In 140 games he had 47 goals plus 43 assists for a total of 90 goal contributions thus pushing his average goal contribution for all his appearances at 64%.

With his form now having picked momentum questions will be asked if he can still go on and match the numbers that he reached at Sundowns?

Just like at Sundowns, Billiat will have also spent five years at Chiefs when his contract expires at the end of next season. — KickOff.