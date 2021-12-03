A cyclical or structural surplus?

By Tafara Mtutu

FINANCE and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube alluded to a current account surplus of US$684 million in Q3 2021, down 0,6% compared to the previous quarter, in the recent budget speech for 2022. The strong global commodity prices were noted as one of the key drivers for the surplus.

The current account aptly summarises an economy’s trade with the rest of the world and is regarded as an indicator of an economy’s health.

The current account balance is largely driven by (i) imports and exports of goods and services, (ii) net income earned abroad, and (iii) current transfers, such as remittances and grants.

These factors hardly offset each other, and the difference results in a current account deficit or surplus. A current account surplus results when exports, current transfers and net income earned abroad exceed imports and income going out of the country, while a deficit occurs when the opposite happens.

When a country exports more than it imports, a trade surplus usually results, vice-versa and this is a major driver of a current account surplus.

Several factors that affect an economy’s trade balance include labour, capital, trade policies, interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, but these factors are also impacted by the level of trade between economies through economic feedback loops.

Unskilled labour is often associated with low-cost labour which drives an exporting economy’s trade competitiveness. This can increase demand for goods produced in a low-cost country and, subsequently, drive employment figures. Newer and more efficient equipment also complement trade competitiveness and companies regularly purchase new equipment or maintain existing infrastructure to maintain their edge in global trade.

Trade policies such as production subsidies in key export industries boost exports, while restrictions like import quotas raise the costs of importing goods and drive a trade surplus.

Interest, inflation and exchange rates are monetary variables that theoretically should not affect trade and the current account. Economic theory on interest rate parity states that changes in interest rates are offset by an opposite and equivalent change in exchange rates to result in a no-arbitrage equilibrium, while purchasing power parity theory supposes that changes in price levels of the same product in different countries are fully offset by changes in exchange rates.

The theories suggest that these factors should not play a material role in the current account balance because they offset each other within themselves, but empirical evidence has shown that is not always the case.

The impact of a change in interest rates often takes longer than exchange rate movements, and this opens pockets of imbalance, which are sometimes reflected in the current account balance.

Zimbabwe has a current account balance that is mostly in deficit with few occurrences of a surplus. A granular analysis of the current account reveals several themes, among many, that underscore the economic health of the country.

Firstly, the trade balance is the largest driver of the current account balance, as is the norm in other economies. Imports of merchandise account for about 57% of total monthly cross-border payments, and the growth of this figure since the beginning of 2019 coincides with the development of the foreign currency interbank auction system that improved access to foreign currency through formal channels in June 2020.

A large portion of transactions that are facilitated by the interbank auction system (approximately 47% of total weekly allocations) has been directed to the purchase of raw materials, and 28% has been used to fund capital expenditure.

In comparison, capital expenditure commands the largest portion of South Africa’s bill of comparable merchandise imports. This implies that, compared to South Africa, Zimbabwe spends more foreign currency on importation of raw materials and relatively less on capital investments that could improve the odds of import substitution drives such as the “Buy Zimbabwe” campaign.

On the other side, is the country’s monthly cross-border receipts, which are largely driven by revenues from the mining sector. A sectoral analysis of export receipts highlights Zimbabwe’s gross dependence on mineral exports, which represent about 68% of total monthly export receipts.

This high concentration of export receipts in the mining sector imposes high volatility on the country’s current account balance. The surge in commodity prices because of factors such as flight-to-safety and resumption of global industrial activity amid raw material shortages has pushed commodity prices higher throughout 2021, and this has also contributed to the positive current account balance in Zimbabwe.

We also commend accommodative policies in the sector that have seen output in some commodities improve in 2021. The downside, however, is hinged on the possible softening of commodity prices, which will likely overturn the trade surplus hailed in the recent National Budget Statement.

Going forward, we note the looming current account deficit pressures emanating from (i) increased imports driven by agriculture sector output in 2021 and 2022, and (ii) softening of commodity prices in the interim.

These pressures are also likely to extend to local currency depreciation and, in turn, inflation through economic feedback in 2022.

We are cognisant of a disparity in interest and currency rates, but we opine that the transmission effects will be largely constrained by high capital mobility restrictions in the country.

On a lighter note, we are optimistic about the exemption of tax on the purchase of equipment that will boost Zimbabwe’s gross fixed capital formation in the medium to long-term and positively impact the current account balance. Overall, this points to Zimbabwe’s current account surplus being more cyclical than structural.