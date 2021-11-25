Whitecliff residents urge government to compensate Pfugari

Whitecliff residents have begged government to resume negotiations and compensate Pfugari Properties to save them from imminent eviction.

Government illegally settled people on Pfugari’s land and promised to compensate the land owners but authorities have stalled negotiations forcing the company to implement an eviction court order.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga promised the electorate in Whitecliff that government will compensate the land owner amid cheers and ululations.

“We are going to negotiate with the owners of the land and no one is going to be evicted; government will compensate Pfugari Properties,” said Chiwenga.

However, recent events show that government has negated and reneged on it’s promise and Whitecliff residents find themselves facing imminent eviction.

Local councillor Luckson Maronga said residents are looking up to the government to honour it’s commitment and save people from being evicted.

“There might be a misunderstanding between government and Pfugari Properties. Government is the one which is negotiating on behalf of the people.

“As local leadership, we can not blame Pfugari because it’s their land. There is no land for free in Zimbabwe. Government is the one which settled people here, so Pfugari is right to say the authorities should bill their people. “Some of the people have already built properties; they want to safeguard their assets. People are ready to pay but Pfugari is saying government is the one which settled people here and should collect money from the people,” he said.

Seventy- one year Maxwell Goche said the uncertainty surrounding his stay in the area is making him sick as he has no other place to call home.

“We are living in constant fear. Government should honour it’s promises and put this case to rest. We live in constant fear of being evicted and the depression is making me sick,” he said.

Goche is one of the people who were settled by government in 2005 through the Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle program