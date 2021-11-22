Italian cuisine comes into focus ahead of festive season

Zimbabweans, much like many other people across the world, enjoy pizza, a meal of Italian origin. Not only pizza but also many other dishes and confectioneries with roots in the Mediterranean country.

Besides having one of the most famous cuisines in the world, Italy also proposes an immense variety of different regional dishes and recipes and some of the best wines enjoyed across the world.

However, Italian cuisine will be the centre of focus next week, as the world enters the festive season. And Zimbabwe will join the rest of the world during the World Week of Italian Cuisine which will this year be held from November 22 to 28.

The week-long event — this year to be held under the theme “Tradition and Perspectives of Italian Cuisine: Awareness and Enhancement of Food Sustainability” — is an initiative of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with all its diplomatic missions around the world, aimed at promoting Italian cuisine and the uniqueness of original Italian ingredients and products.

Italian embassy cultural attaché Massimo Amadeo told IndependentXtra that the embassy will organise an event that will take place on November 25.

“We will offer Italian typical dishes prepared by the chef at the embassy accompanied by a selection of Italian wines,” Amadeo said.

He said the event is meant to showcase original Italian cuisine to the world and guests can expect to be served the taste of original Italian food.

Now in its sixth edition this year, the Italian cuisine week sees competitions, conferences, tastings, themed dinners, exhibitions related to cooking and technical-scientific seminars to raise awareness of the authentic Italian food product.

In Zimbabwe, however, as in other countries the world over, Italian cuisine continues to be enjoyed freely, including Italian cheeses, vinegar and the iconic pizza. — Staff Writer.