5 Best Shares in Zimbabwe right now

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is the official stock exchange of Zimbabwe, listing companies looking for long-term capital and investors looking for profitable investment opportunities can buy shares in these companies.

The ZSE maintains several indices including the Mining Index, Industrial Index, and the benchmark All Share Index, the latter comprising all companies on the market since 2018.

According to AskTraders, the following five top gaining shares were the best to buy at the time of writing, on 1 November 2021:

The Bank of Credit and Commerce Zimbabwe Limited (ZSE: CBZ)

The Bank of Credit and Commerce Zimbabwe Limited (ZSE: CBZ) has a current share price of ZWL 110.00, recording a 19.5% gain over its previous closing price of 92.0519 ZWL. CBZ began the year with a share price of 85.00 ZWL and has since gained 29.4% on that.

CBZ has accrued 33% over the past four-week period alone while being the 20th most traded stock on the ZSE over the three months from 2 august to 1 November 2021 with a total volume of 4.31 million shares valued at ZWL 376 million.

National Foods Holdings Limited (ZSE: NTFD)

National Foods is one of the largest manufacturers and marketers of food products in Zimbabwe and the Southern African region with a current share price of ZWL 1,800.00, a 12.5% gain over its previous closing price of 1,600.00 ZWL.

National Foods began the year with a share price of 60.10 ZWL and has since gained 2,895% on that. NTFD stocks has accrued an outstanding 125% over the past four-week period alone, the second best on ZSE. Over the past three months (2 August – 1 November 2021), NTFD has traded a total volume of 165,200 shares valued at ZWL 210 million.

NMBZ Holdings Limited (ZSE: NMB)

NMB Bank Limited (formerly National Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Limited) has a dual listing on the Zimbabwean Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange and its current share price on the ZSE is ZWL 13.00, recording an 8.2% gain over its previous closing price of 12.0178 ZWL.

NMBZ began the year with a share price of 4.00 ZWL and has since gained 225% on that. NMB has however lost 19% of its value in the past four weeks but was still the 11th most traded stock on the ZSE over the past three months when a total volume of 14.3 million shares valued at ZWL 178 million was traded.

African Sun Limited (ZSE: ASUN)

African Sun Limited was previously known as Zimbabwe Sun Limited and is part of Delta Corporation Limited. In Zimbabwe, African Sun is the leading player in the tourism and hospitality industry and has a current share price of ZWL 10.70, recording a 1.9% gain over its previous closing price of 10.4988 ZWL.

African Sun began the year with a share price of 1.6650 ZWL and has since gained 543% on that. Over the past three months ASUN has traded a total volume of 440,200 shares valued at ZWL 3.8 million.

First Mutual Properties Limited (ZSE: FMP)

First Mutual Properties Limited, a Zimbabwean property investment, development and management company, was previously known as Pearl Mutual Properties Limited and has a current share price of ZWL 12.20, recording a 1.7% gain over its previous closing price of 12.00 ZWL.

First Mutual Properties began the year with a share price of 2.70 ZWL and has since gained 352% on that. Over the past three months FMP has traded a total volume of 811,700 shares valued at ZWL 10.3 million.

