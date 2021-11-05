Ex-Zacc managers get ZW$5m, cars

BY BRIAN CHITEMBA

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has been forced to pay ZW$5 million and six top-of-the range vehicles to its former managers who were wrongfully fired from the anti-graft body in 2016.

On July 14, 2016 the commission, which was then led by Job Wabhira, axed Edwin Mubataripi (general manager prevention and advocacy), Gibson Mangwiro (chief accountant/finance manager) and Christopher Chisango (general manager finance, administration and human resources) over allegations of corruption.

The trio was accused of underhand dealings involving a purchase of a Zacc property in the capital where the government was allegedly prejudiced of US$435 000. A former Zacc boss Ngonidzashe Gumbo was arrested over the matter in which he had allegedly connived with the three managers in the transaction. But Chisango, Mangwiro and Mubataripi approached the court to seek relief over unfair dismissal by Zacc.

After a five-year battle with the commission, the three former Zacc managers then won the case and were supposed to be reinstated with salaries and benefits dating back to 2016.

However, the managers walked away.

“We were supposed to be reinstated effective July 1, 2021, but we opted to give them three months’ notice and resigned. We were to be paid all the salary arrears for five years, that is between 2016 and 2021, but we resigned effective September 30, 2021,” said one of the former managers.

A source said the managers were awarded two vehicles each; double cabs Toyota Hilux and Mazda BT50. They also received ZW$5 million each.

The Zimbabwe Independent also understands that the commission processed some of the payments to the former managers instead of waiting on the government’s Salary Service Bureau (SSB).

“We also gather that Zacc used money for operations to pay the former bosses. This is a function of SSB and it seems the SSB is on Zacc’s case over this issue,” said the source.

Approached for comment, Zacc spokesperson John Makamure declined to discuss the matter.

“These are internal human resources issues that are being settled in accordance with government rules and regulations and Zacc’s own regulation. Any aggrieved parties fully understand the procedures to be followed,” Makamure said

This is not the first time that Zacc has clashed with workers for unfair dismissals as 19 investigating officers were suspended over allegations of corruption. However, the investigators fought through the courts and some were reinstated while others sought a ZW$1,5 million arbitrary award in 2016.

But the coming of Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo in 2019 restored sanity at the commission as she has recruited more experts in forensic audit, accountants, lawyers and investigators to boost Zacc’s investigating capacity.

Treasury has also allocated resources to Zacc to buy vehicles and provincial offices in line with the government’s devolution policy.