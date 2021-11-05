A first for Dangarembga

Zimbabwe’s first published Black female novelist, Tsitsi Dangarembga’s books Nervous Conditions and This Mournable Body have finally made it to bestsellers list in Germany.

The second edition books were translated into Germany language and published in 2019.

The Germany title for Nervous Conditions is Ausbrechen whilst This Mournable Body was translated to Ueberleben.

Last month, Dangarembga became the first black woman to be awarded the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, which is endowed with 25 000 euros (US$29 000) and has been awarded since 1950.

In addition to the Peace Prize, Dangarembga has also been awarded the PEN Pinter Prize and the PEN International Award for Freedom of Expression this year.

She wrote the story for the iconic Zimbabwean film Neria in 1991.

Dangarembga’s 1996 debut feature film Everyone’s Child received an international screening award, including at the Dublin International Film Festival. — Greedy South.