Motoring: Extreme comfort in the 2022 H9

By Andrew Muzamhindo

Having spent a week with the current model of the Haval H9 last month, which I went on to do a piece on, one reader asked me if it was prudent to buy the version that is in the showroom or wait for the all-new 2022 that should land in Zimbabwe next year.

That is always a difficult decision.

I suspect the current version will be discounted when the 2022 version arrives. So, chances are by 2022 the current model will not be available in the showroom locally. The two will not be sold simultaneously.

The existing model surprised most executives at Donnybrook last week as it took on the 4×4 obstacle course without much ado. I honestly wonder what the 2022 model has in stock for us.

It is said the 2022 model is a premium SUV that will account for both extreme comfort and off-road capability.

There are changes in the interior decoration and hardware configuration of the car, from the overall appearance, in addition to the obvious changes at the front of the car, the sides and body are still according to the design of the present model. At the front of the car, it retains the previous matrix LED headlights with the ability to automatically adjust the high beam, low beam, creating a sense of power in the lower half of the grille, which is also deliberately thickened. In addition, the original fog light position on both sides of the front bumper has also been changed to a more fashionable design with fake air intakes and LED lights.

The whole new styling of the front lights also makes it more in line with the identity of Haval’s flagship Model car.

Unlike the exterior that tries to create a sense of authoritarianism, the interior of the new H9 stands out for its premium comfort and a sense of technology.

As a high-end SUV, the equipment on the car can be mentioned as standard leather seats, perforated leather multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch LCD clock, electronic gearshift paddles, air filtration system, ambient lighting, three zones air conditioning, etc.

Configuration level has everything.

The centre control area now has a high-definition 12.3-inch LCD screen.

This large screen refreshes the entire centre console, it is also very convenient to operate.

And for the sake of practicality, the original physical parts of the car engine are replaced with a row of functional touch buttons located along the left side of the screen.

The layout of the functional area is neat and logical.

It will have a 10-speaker sound system. The system will make your journey more relaxing and pleasant.

The cushion of the entire car seat is very soft and has a certain level of support. It will take on the Land Cruiser Prado with ease when it comes to comfort. This time, the front and rear seats of the 5-seater premium SUV will have heated and ventilated seats, and the front seats also have a massage function.

When it comes to the rear seats, the angle of the seat backs can be adjusted, allowing the rear passengers to stay in a semi-reclining position.

At the same time, the high non-upholstered headrests can also provide good support for the rear passengers’ heads. Along with the centre console for the rear seats can control music, sunroof, rear seats and lights ambient lighting it can bring to you. The vehicle is designed to offer a kind of VIP-class enjoyment just like you are flying business class.

As we all know, a good power steering and off-road system can improve the passing ability of a car.

In terms of power, the 2022 Haval H9 is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that meets emissions requirements from the first world, when combined with ZF’s 8-speed automatic transmission, the maximum power is 165 kilowatts.

The maximum output torque is 385 Nm.

In addition, compared to other brands, this power combination is excellent. That the H9 weighs a little more than 2 tons is not a problem.

Surprisingly, this engine can be filled with 92 litres petrol, definitely saving the user some money on fuel.

Off-road, in addition to a non-load-bearing chassis with reinforced beams with a ground clearance of 206 mm and excellent traction and torsional performance, and a 28-degree approach angle, 23-degree departure angle, and wading maximum 700 mm in addition to the inherent advantages of the body, this car is also equipped with many “professional” off-road systems. For example, there’s BorgWarner’s two-speed TOD intelligent four-wheel drive system, CCO low-speed off-road cruise, TAB tank spin, second-generation ATS all-terrain control system, and three differential locks.

These off-road systems also allow you to pound extreme conditions. It’s not surprising that the 2022 H9 will have super-powerful off-road capabilities.

As the flagship product of the Haval brand, H9 has also made great efforts in ensuring vehicle safety.

In addition to Bosch’s original 9.3 generation high-end ESP body control system, which supports L2-level autonomous driving assistance and a fully automatic parking assist system, the new H9 also adds a set of additional suites.

It has features found on other competing top models.

The intelligent cockpit voice facial recognition system that recognizes the driver’s voice and facial features can effectively monitor the driver’s driving status and communication, and when needed, it will also give corresponding prompts to the driver, certainly providing the driver with more protected safety.

In short, if you want a high-end SUV but you have a tight budget then this is yours. It has powerful off-road capabilities and comfort and it is priced below competition. GWM has corrected the shortcomings on the older model, especially in the engine-vehicle system; it now adapts to usage habits of the driver.

In addition, the newly added towbar system with a maximum towing capacity of 2500 kg and the pre-installed winch position also gives H9 owners more ways to tow all toys for outdoor adventures easily.