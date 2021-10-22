The1xBet bookmaker essentials

There are many factors to consider when choosing a platform for betting. One of the main criteria in the betting world is reputation. The 1xBet company has been working in the gambling industry since 2007, and it has managed to become one of the market leaders since then. Among the partners of this bookie you can find such well-known sports organizations as FC Barcelona and Lyon, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, African Cup of Nations.

In addition to sports betting in Live and Pre-match modes, the bookmaker’s website provides:

slot machines;

Live casino with remote dealers;

quick games;

betting on virtual and e-sports, TV games, tote and bingo, binary options;

lotteries;

sports poker and other entertainment.

Anyone over the age of 18 can join 1xBet. The company operates under license from Curacao 1668/JAZ.

Betting company 1xBet: log in and play

Creating a personal account does not require much time and effort. The longest way to register is via e-mail and it only requires filling out a short questionnaire. A user is asked to provide his country and city, email, phone number, first and last name, as well as select the currency and come up with a password. If you have a promo code, enter it in the corresponding field. There are other ways to create 1xBet log in:

in 1 click – country, currency, promo code;

phone – number, confirmation code, currency, promo code;

messenger or social network – an operating profile in any of the presented networks, country, currency.

A user is allowed to have only one account. You must provide the requested personal information in your account. The company has the right to request documents for identity verification. In case of any inconsistencies detected or if a user refuses to send photo files, the bookmaker will block his 1xBet account – logging in to the account will become unavailable. You can place bets immediately after making a deposit. The maximum processing time of a winnings withdrawal application is 30 days, but actually everything happens much faster.

1xBet: download mobile app

The bookmaker’s website is adapted for smartphones and tablets. Its mobile version is convenient and works almost flawlessly with a high-quality Internet connection. But if you have to pay for mobile traffic, it is more rational to install the program. On the 1xBet download section of the website you can get a program for Android smartphones. Since it is installed not from the Google Play marketplace, the system blocks the installation. So you need to give the permission to download unknown files in the security settings section.

There are no such difficulties with the version for iOS. A user is redirected to the App Store link and on the 1xBet app is downloaded without any problem. When authorizing in a program, the same login (ID, email or phone) and password as for the main website are also used for an iPhone or Android device. If you don’t have an account yet, you can create it directly in the mobile client.