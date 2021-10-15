Zimind to host banks survey awards

BY MELODY CHIKONO

THE Zimbabwe Independent will next week host its annual Banks and Banking Survey awards ceremony as it celebrates the resilience of financial institutions, which have endured a ravaging economic crisis in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Banks and Banking Survey awards ceremony will be headlined by AMB Capital Limited executive director Zenzo Lusengo.

The Independent is partnered by long-running sponsor First Capital Bank Zimbabwe.

The event, now in its 22nd edition, will be held under the theme “Adapting to Market Disruptions Through Digitalisation”, which Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) editor-in-chief Wisdom Mdzungairi said resonated with the rapid changes that have taken place in the financial services sector in the past year, mostly inspired by Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

The event is expected to furnish bankers and the financial players with in-depth analysis of the state of the Zimbabwe banking sector and new strategies being deployed to survive current headwinds.

First Capital Bank MD Ciaran McSharry said the Banks and Banking Survey is an important event not just on the bank’s annual calendar, but the banking industry as a whole.

“We are proud to be the main sponsor for this year’s edition of the survey and have been for six years running now. We see great value in this role of collaboration, and through partnership with Zimind Publishers, we continue to extract valuable insights from relevant topics that impact the banking sector as a whole,” McSharry said.

“We believe in these collaborative efforts and will continue to play our part to see a more stable and resilient banking sector in Zimbabwe.”

He added that the theme has never been more important than now when the world is being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This, together with changes in technology and macro-economic conditions, he said, has had profound impact on consumer needs and how companies are adapting and innovating in order to survive and remain relevant.

“At First Capital Bank, we are proudly playing our part in the digitisation process. We have chosen to closely monitor our customer and clients’ needs with the purpose of providing convenience and service excellence, in a safer way,” he said.

“That is why we have always and will continue to promote the use of digital banking platforms such as Alisa (our WhatsApp Banking platform), Infinipay, internet and mobile banking platforms.”

Mdzungairi said: “This year marks the sixth-year that First Capital Bank Zimbabwe has been the official sponsor of this event, and we are grateful to the bank’s board and management that saw value in the product soon after landing in the country and decided to continue with the partnership. The occasion also becomes special to the publication as it recently celebrated its 25th anniversary of cutting-edge business journalism.”

He said the survey’s ability to analyse developments in the sector, giving pointers to the future direction of the country’s financial system has resonated with most bankers, who have relied on it to make important decisions with implications to the economy.

“It is this ability to make impactful predictions that has kept the survey going, even during the most difficult phases of Zimbabwe’s economy, through sponsorship from leading players who see value in the work the Zimbabwe Independent is doing,” Mdzungairi said.

“It is a special occasion for us at AMH, as we have just celebrated the Zimbabwe Independent’s 25th year of cutting-edge business journalism. We look into the future with optimism, as we have just begun our journey into the next 25 years of even more exciting journalism. The Banks and Banking Survey report has become an important feature of the industry’s calendar since its launch 22 years ago, in 1999.”

The main aim of the event is to recognise banks that have performed exceptionally well over a given period.