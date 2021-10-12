Mushekwi to return to Europe?

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Nyasha Mushekwi could make a sensational return to former club Djurgårdens during the January transfer window.

Mushekwi, who is out of contract at the end of the year, plies his trade for promotion-chasing China League One side Zhejiang Professional where he is currently the division’s leading goalscorer with 20 goals in 25 appearances for the campaign.

The 34-year-old striker’s red-hot form in front of goal has seen him emerge as the favourite to win the Golden Boot award this season and it comes as little surprise that he is being linked with a return to Europe in January.

Mushekwi previously enjoyed a six-month loan deal with Swedish giants Djurgårdens in 2015, where he netted 12 times in 21 appearances, and his former employers have now confirmed their interest in bringing him back for a second spell.

“It’s impossible to say anything about the future, regardless of whether we have a good relationship with him, but I have had continuous contact with Nyasha since he left us in 2015,” sporting director Bo Andersson told The Standard.

“He has a fondness for Djurgårdens and is grateful for what we meant to him. He has had the opportunity to live in a few other places as well, but Stockholm can definitely be a place where he has a base.”

“You have to respect that he has an expiring contract and that his focus now is to perform with the team and then see what the future holds.”

Local reports add that Mushekwi’s return may be imminent due to the player’s apparent desire to settle in Stockholm with his Swedish wife, Arsema Ghebrehiwo, whom he married in December last year. The former Zimbabwe international is currently the third-highest goalscorer of all time with 34 goals, behind only Anselmo Ramon (41) and South African striker Dino Ndlovu (42).

—KickOff