Renewed hope for Bulawayo Chiefs as coach Terroso jets in

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso (42) arrived in Bulawayo this morning marking his first engagement with the club as they prepare for Chibuku Super Cup tie against Chicken Inn.

Terroso was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport by his assistant Mark Mathe and The Ninjas’ media team.

The Portuguese mentor comes in with an impressive profile having deputised Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Cardiff City.

The coach is a holder of a Uefa A coaching license.

Chiefs have registered two draws and three defeats in the current Chibuku Super Cup campaign and are looking forward to the start of the 2021 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season set to start on October 30.