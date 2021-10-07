Mbappe’s mom addresses Real saga

In what could be good news for Paris Saint-Germain fans, Kylian Mbappe’s mother has given some frank insight into her son’s future amid his reported desire to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old could be out of contract at the end of the current season, thus making him eligible to sign a pre-agreement with the club of his choice in January.
While PSG sporting director Leonardo has continually expressed his displeasure with Los Blancos’ antics in their pursuit of Mbappe, the player’s mother, Fayza Lamari, has now spoken out on the situation surrounding her son, revealing that contract talks with his current club are going well.
“We’re talking with PSG at the moment and everything is going well,” Lamari told Le Parisien.
“I spoke with Leonardo last night, one thing is clear and that Kylian will give his all until the end to win the Champions League.
“Kylian has to be happy. If he’s sad, then he’s capable of telling you, and he often tells us.
“With Kylian, everything can change from one day to the next.
“I understand that PSG fans are not happy. But Mbappe dreams of playing for both PSG and Real Madrid.
“Four years ago, Real Madrid was more attractive than PSG and [yet] we chose to go to Paris.
“This summer, Kylian had decided on Real Madrid because he wanted to realise his dream. He wanted to be at the beginning of that story.
“If you add Kylian to Real Madrid, plus three or four players in the next four years, the team is not the same. Mbappe wants to be at the centre of a sporting project. He needs constant challenges.” – kickoff.com