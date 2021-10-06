Moyo appointed Highlanders acting CEO

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS have appointed media officer Ronald Moyo as acting chief executive officer after Nhlanhla Dube was sent on leave on Monday.

Nhlanhla is on a three-month leave ending December 31, meaning the Bulawayo giants could be searching for a new chief executive officer.

Club chairman Johnfat Sibanda confirmed Moyo’s elevation.

“The serves to notify members, fans, stakeholders and the public in general that the chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube. In the absence of the CEO, Ronald Moyo (our media and communications officer) shall be the acting CEO,” Sibanda said in a statement released by the club.

Dube is said to have been sacrificed following a misunderstanding.

@fmbele