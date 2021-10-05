Scott Vincent reaches career world ranking

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWE golf star Scott Vincent has achieved his highest-ever placing on the Official World Golf Ranking following his impressive fifth place at the Tokai Classic on the Japan Golf Tour at the weekend.

Vincent continued his brilliant run of good form on the Japan Golf Tour after carding rounds of 68-69-68-70 at the par-71 Miyoshi Country Club, Miyoshi, in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, for a tournament total of nine-under par 275.

The strong showing by the 29-year-old Zimbabwean golfer saw him gaining two places on the world rankings from 122nd to a new career high 120th.

Vincent has also broken into the top 10 on the African ranking for the first time in his career. He is now the 10th best golfer on the continent on the elite list which is dominated by South Africans.

His fifth place finish at the Tokai Classic came on the back of his recent two victories inside three weeks at the Sansan KBC Augusta and ANA Open on August 29 and September 19, respectively.

In addition to his two victories, Vincent also boasts a runner-up finish and three top 10s on the Japan Golf Tour this season while he also finished a creditable 16th at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Vincent’s good form means he is on course to reaching his main target of breaking into the top 100 on the world rankings.

The Zimbabwean also continues to solidify his position inside the top 10 on the Japan Golf Tour Money List and in contention to feature at this year’s US PGA and Japan Golf Tour co-sanctioned Zozo Championship.

The Zozo Championship, whose inaugural event in 2019 was won by former world number one Tiger Woods, gives the leading golfers on the Japan Golf Tour an opportunity to compete against the world’s leading golfers and earn a shot towards earning playing privileges on the America-based tour.

Vincent is to tee off in this year’s edition of the tournament which will be played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, east of Tokyo, from October 21-24.

“I really want to earn a ticket to the Zozo Championship. I want to push up my world rankings too and get closer to playing on the US PGA Tour, which is my ultimate dream,” Vincent said recently after his ANA Open win.

This year’s tournament will offer a US$9,95 million purse, with an elite field of 78 competing, though details of players have not yet been confirmed.

