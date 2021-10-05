Ex Ole assistant to coach Chiefs  

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Ambitious Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs’ new Portuguese coach Nilton Terroso has arrived in the country and is expected to travel to Bulawayo tomorrow ahead of his unveiling by the club.

Terroso replaces Thulani Sibanda who was sacked a month ago and he is set to bring in an expat assistant coach with Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera also as part of the coaching staff.

The Portuguese mentor comes in with an impressive profile having deputised current Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Cardiff City.

Although the Bulawayo Chiefs media desk was not did not respond to questions, NewsDay Sport had it on good authority that Terroso arrived in Harare and is set to be unveiled by The Ninjas any time soon.

Terroso is said to be waiting for an unnamed foreign assistant coach and they will fly to Bulawayo tomorrow morning.

He is a holder of Uefa A Licence, a football coaching, and performance foundation degree from the University of Glamorgan in South Wales, and a Bachelor of Science degree in football coaching and performance from the University Of South Wales.

According to his profile on sportcareersagency.com, as of November 6, 2018, Terroso was appointed by Solskjaer as head coach of Cardiff City’s Under-23 side when the Manchester United mentor was a manager at the club seven years ago.

“In 2014, while continuing to work alongside the senior team, I was appointed the Head Coach of the Cardiff City Professional Development Squad (U-23 team) by the senior team manager Ole Solskjaer. In 2015 I moved back to Portugal to pursue my coaching career, I was invited to become head coach of Atletico Clube de Portugal in the Portuguese second division. I have coached professionally in Portugal ever since,” Terroso says.