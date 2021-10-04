Chicken Inn, Bosso in drab draw

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

CHICKEN INN . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

CHICKEN Inn and Highlanders played out a bore draw in their Chibuku Super Cup Group 2 tie at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.

Both teams had already made it through to the quarter-finals of the tournament before their game.

Chicken Inn finished the game with 10 men after defender Xolani Ndlovu was shown a red card by referee Hardly Ndazi for a second bookable offence in the 89th minute.

The Gamecocks, now on 11 points, drew first blood in the 64th minute.

But two minutes later Highlanders equalised through Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said: “It was an open game from both sides. We did well in the game, but there were not many chances created and we expected that. If you look at both sides we are still trying to get our fitness levels up. It was a fair result, I can’t complain.”

His counterpart Mandla Mpofu said after the Thursday game, he didn’t believe his boys would be able to withstand yesterday’s game.

“It was a very tough match. I didn’t think after the Thursday game our legs would still carry us. I am happy with the composition of the team.”

In the first half Chicken Inn got their first chance at goal in the 21st minute but Clive Dzingai’s attempt narrowly missed the upright.

On the half-hour mark, Highlanders centreback Peter Muduhwa saw his effort sail over the bar.

Six minutes later, Highlanders had another chance, but Bukhosi Sibanda could not get to end the of a cross from the left.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda saved Highlanders from a marauding Chicken Inn striker O’briel Chirinda in the 38th minute and Lister Ndlovu packed another shot from the rebound which was blocked by Muduhwa.

Teams:

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Ncube, M Ndlovu (P Mpelele 46’) A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, N Masuku (W Mhango 46’), G Makaruse (M Mavhunga 65’), J Ngodzo (R Lunga 65’), W Navaya, B Sibanda, L Chikuhwa

Chicken Inn: D Bernard, P Bernard, X Ndlovu, N Ketala, M Jackson, S Mhlanga, C Dzingai, P Govere (M Pini 46’), G Majika (B Muza 62’), L Ndlovu (M Gaki 78), O Chirinda (N Mutatiwa 78), G Goddard 90+1)

Follow Fortune on Twitter @FortuneMbele