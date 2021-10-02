Mapeza to chop, change – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

AFTER booking places into the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals in Group 4, Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum coaches will rest some of the big guns in their matches against WhaWha and Triangle, respectively.

FC Platinum take on Triangle today in a lunch-time kick-off while Ngezi date WhaWha tomorrow at 11am. Both matches will be played at Mandava Stadium.

The two sides booked their places in the quarter-finals after picking vital points in midweek matches.

Ngezi Platinum shared spoils with Triangle, which took their points tally to 10 and saw them maintain their place at the top of the table.

FC Platinum beat WhaWha 4-0 to confirm their knock-out stage spot.

For Pure Platinum Play coach Norman Mapeza, the remaining fixtures will be used to give some of his fringe players game time.

“Everyone is going to get an opportunity to play in the remaining matches. We are already working towards the league so it is a good test for us all,” Mapeza said.

“Like I said, when the tournament begins, we are going to give youngsters a chance. We are not going to take any risks.

“The idea is for everyone to remain positive and keep them in shape for the upcoming fixtures. Everyone must get a chance to prove themselves in a competitive game.”

Ralph Kawondera, who recently returned to training after an injury spell, could be given a run against his former paymasters, Triangle.

Kawondera is yet to kick the ball in this tournament. The same applies to former Highlanders midfielder Denzel Khumalo, who has had limited game time at the club.

Mapeza is also likely to preserve Rahman Kutsanzira and Kelvin Madzongwe, whom he included in his provisional Warriors squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

For Ngezi Platinum coach Rodwell Dhlakama, it is all about maintaining their unbeaten run in the group while giving all his players game time.

Against Triangle, he fielded his big guns and will likely rest talisman Denver Mukamba for their clash against the prison wardens.

“We are in the next stage now, but that is not a reason to relax. It would be good to maintain an unbeaten run,” Dhlakama said.

“The idea is to give others minutes to play as we prepare for the next stage.

“We are not going to be easy though, because we have records to keep and we have to keep our confidence high and as well fight against complacency and fatigue.”

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe