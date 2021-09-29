Ndiraya frets over fitness levels

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has bemoaned low fitness levels among his players ahead of the resumption of the Chibuku Super Cup today.

DeMbare restart their assault on a cup they have never won with a match against Yadah as they seek to consolidate their lead at the top of Group One.

Ndiraya is fretting over the low levels of fitness with teams having gone for two months without group training before they were allowed to train as teams three weeks ago.

“There is no fitness to talk about, but we have tried to do our best in the three weeks we had after a long lay-off. The players are clearly not fully fit,” he said.

He expects a competitive match against Yadah this time around.

“Yadah are a difficult opponent to play against and it will be difficult to repeat what we did in the first game, but we are targeting three points.”

In May, Yadah suffered a 4-0 defeat against Dynamos in their first match of the Chibuku Cup.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe echoed Ndiraya’s sentiments over player fitness levels. He is confident, however, that his players will be motivated by the prospect of winning against the giants.

“As for the preparations, we are almost there but because of the break we are not 100% fit. I am sure that we are going to do well against Dynamos. Playing a big team is not a problem for us, we always play well when playing big teams. We are going to encourage the boys to have maximum concentration and to make sure that we minimise mistakes,” Mangombe.

“In terms of fitness level, I think we are mentally fit but we need to make sure that we respect every moment of the game. I have introduced a new striker, Kudakwashe Mangami, so we have increased our options and we are geared up and ready to go.

“To our supporters, we always promise our entertaining football. We are not going to change anything because we are playing Dynamos, we are going to play our usual game,” he added.

The Glamour Boys currently top Group 1 table with 14 points while Yadah follow with eight points. Caps United sit on the third position with seven points, while Harare City and ZPC Kariba — both tied on six points — are on fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Caps United will clash with Harare City tomorrow as they seek to reclaim second spot on the table.

Only two teams will advance to the quarter-finals from each pool.

Fixtures

Today: Cranborne v Manica 11am, Black Rhinos v Tenax 3pm (Sakubva), Triangle v Ngezi 11am, FC Platinum v WhaWha 3pm (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City 1pm (Barbourfields), Herentals v ZPC Kariba 11am, Dynamos v Yadah 3pm (National Sports Stadium.

Tomorrow: Harare City v Caps United 3pm (National Sport Stadium), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs 3pm (Barbourfields)