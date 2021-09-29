Mapeza wary of WhaWha – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is not underestimating WhaWha ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup Group match clash at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

The Zvishavane-based side hit WhaWha for six in their previous meeting and is expected to continue their dominance over the topflight returnees.

But Mapeza is not reading much into the previous tie.

Before the FC Platinum, WhaWha clash, Ngezi Platinum and Triangle collide at the same venue from 11am.

Mapeza has demanded application and hard work from his players.

“My desire is always to go play an entertaining game of football. Our preparations have gone well. I don’t have any complaint,” Mapeza said.

“You are aware that we will be playing our fourth match in the Chibuku Super Cup against WhaWha.

“Because of the layoff, I think they have managed to rectify the problems they were facing in the first round, so it’s not going to be a easy match for us. We can’t afford to look down upon them.”

Mapeza and his charges plunge into this one, two weeks after their lifeless Caf Champions League campaign, where they crumbled in the preliminary round at the hands of Angolan side GD Sagrada Esperança.

Mapeza added that he would make a raft of changes to the squad which played in the Champions league, to give his newbies game time.

“The desire to rise up after falling, the desire to always get positive results is what counts. We don’t have many injuries. It’s just a few guys with knocks, but I won’t take risks,” he said.

“Like I said before this tournament started, I am going to give everyone some game time. There will be some changes in the squad.

“Those who played against Sagrada won’t be involved in the game tomorrow. I am going to give some youngsters a chance.”

However, considering their latest meeting against the Gweru-based side, WhaWha, Pure Platinum Play are the natural favourites to collect maximum points and proceed to the quarter-finals.

As it stands, they are second in the group with six points following comfortable wins over WhaWha and Triangle in the first round.

Ngezi Platinum lead the group with three wins in three

outings. They beat Triangle 3-1, WhaWha 3-0 and edged FC Platinum 2-1.