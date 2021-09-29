Bosso to miss duo – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS midfielders Adrian Silla and Divine Mhindirira could miss the last group stage matches of the Chibuku Super Cup due to injury.

The Bulawayo giants, riding on the back of a huge Sakunda Holdings sponsorship, clash with winless Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow as they seek to cement their position on the log. They are on second spot with seven points, the same as Chicken Inn, who are on top.

Silla missed a good part of the preparations ahead of the resumption of the game after suffering groin injury, while Mhindirira picked up an injury in Highlanders’ last game against Chicken Inn before the tournament was suspended.

Coach Mandla Mpofu is, however, happy that most of his players are available for the game.

“We have a few players that are not fully fit for now. Muzi (Dlamini) was injured before our last game in the first round of the games. (Adrian) Silla is also out. He joined camp five days late and suffered a groin injury and he is out for the next two days or so. Divine (Mhindirira) was also injured in our last game but I am happy he has started training,” Mpofu said.

He is happy with the availability of Joel “Josta” Ngodzo, Winston Mhango, Peter Muduhwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Keith Mavhunga who were not registered when football resumed at the start of the year.

“So far so good, we have been working on endurance, tactical and technical awareness. And with the composition of players that I have in camp, I am happy we have got the numbers. Even the five that needed international clearances for the first round of the games are now available,” Mpofu said.

He said Sakunda sponsorship had created a buzz in their camp.

“The boys are happy. We are all happy. It’s only left for us to go out and deliver,” the Highlanders coach said.

Fixtures

Today: Herentals v ZPC Kariba 11am, Dynamos v Yadah 3pm (National Sports Stadium), Cranborne v Manica 11am, Black Rhinos v Tenax 3pm (Sakubva), Triangle v Ngezi 11am, FC Platinum v WhaWha 3pm (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City 1pm (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Harare City v Caps United 3pm (National Sport Stadium), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs 3pm (Barbourfields)