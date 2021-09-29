Bonne braces for Ghana showdown

Kevin Mapasure

Warriors forward Macauley Bonne warmed up for his return to national colours with a brace in Ipswich’s league match against Doncaster Rovers last night.

The 25 year old took his goals tally to seven so far this season as he continues to remind Queens Park Rangers, his parent club, of how good a striker he is.

Bonne opened the scoring on the 13th minute before he completed his braces on 73 minutes as Ipswich routed Doncaster Rovers 6-0.

He is only second to Morecambe’s Cole Stocklon on the League One individual goals tally.

Bonne is expected to link up with the Warriors in Ghana where he is likely to add to his two caps for the Zimbabwe senior national team in their World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars.

He is one of a number of United Kingdom based players that are set to travel to Ghana for the big match.

Zimbabwe will host Ghana a few days later , but Bonne and crew’s availability for the home tie still hangs in the balance due to the UK government covid 19 protocols.

They all failed to turn up for the matches against South Africa and Ethiopia after clubs blocked them from traveling.

Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, Tendai Darikwa at Wigan and Jordan Zemura who plays for Bournemouth are among the players that coach Norman Mapeza called up.

Zimbabwe will be looking to revive their World Cup campaign which was left struggling for air after they picked up a single point from two matches.

They sit at the bottom of their pool, three points behind leaders South Africa.

Zimbabwe failed to score in both matches and the arrival of Bonnie could help give them bite up front.