Top 10 Online Casino Sites in Zimbabwe

While the law in Zimbabwe concerning online casinos and gambling is rather vague, this does not stop millions of players taking to the internet to play their favorite games online. Over half the country’s adults have access to the internet, and this number is growing annually, thanks to improved technology and mobile phones.

The vast majority of local players sign up at offshore gambling sites that target Zimbabweans. These sites offer payment methods that Zim players are familiar with and boast a full range of fantastic games, such as slots, video poker and video poker.

We take a look at 10 of the top online casino sites in Zimbabwe. All these sites are compatible for play on smartphones or tablets that work off the major mobile network operators in the country, such as Telecel or NetOne. The casinos are available in instant play so that games can be accessed directly from browsers. But most importantly, these online casinos are safe, licensed and reputable to provide players with complete peace of mind.

All Slots Casino: Zim online gamblers are welcome at one of the oldest Microgaming-powered online casinos, as are players from most other African countries. Operated by the Jackpot Factory and licensed by the Isle of Man and Malta gambling jurisdictions, the multilingual, multi-currency All Slots Casino offers literally thousands of games to suit all players.

Black Diamond Casino: This Deck Media-operated online casino was launched in 2009 and exudes a theme of luxury and exclusivity. The Curacao-licensed site is powered by Top Game, which brings Zimbabwe casino fans a taste of something unique and entertaining. Check out this site’s generous welcome bonus package.

Box24 Casino: This is another Deck Media-operated site with an impressive range of bonuses. You can find out more information about this site and others here. The sign-up process is quick and hassle-free, while the 24/7 customer support center handles all enquiries speedily. Zimbabweans will appreciate the many different types of deposit methods supported at this site.

Caribic Casino: Sail across the Caribbean on this tropical island-themed casino founded in 2015. Caribic is owned and operated by EveryMatrix and is a multivendor site, boasting games from software groups such as NetEnt and Microgaming. Play best-of-breed titles by these top companies for the ultimate in entertainment and variety.

Casino Cruise: This fun, themed site has made waves among local players who are attracted to its licensing pedigree (Curacao, Malta and the UK), its well-designed interface, impressive collection of games by multiple software providers and its reliable customer support. Casino Cruise is big on promotions which change regularly on this platform.

Casino Midas: Let Midas spin his magic at his Curacao-licensed site which started welcoming Zimbabwe casino players in 2012. The site is loyal to the industry-favorite software group, Real Time Gaming (RTG) and carries over 250 games, including the Real Series slots. Big jackpot prizes await lucky players!

Casino Tropez: In operation since 2001, this Universe Entertainment Services-operated site has gained an excellent reputation over the years. The site is powered by Playtech, which means non-stop entertainment, the chance to win millions through fast-growing progressive jackpots and an inexhaustible games portfolio. Casino Tropez has one of the most sophisticated encryption technologies available to keep players’ private and financial data safe and secure.

Crazy Winners Casino: This bright, bold, zany online casino is considered one of the best instant-play gaming platforms in the market. The casino has a great collection of games by some of the most trustworthy providers out there, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Rival Gaming, Betsoft and Vivo Gaming. Established in 2015, Crazy Winners also has an excellent Live Casino product.

EU Casino: The name of this casino may be light years away from a typical Zimbabwean gaming experience, but the truth is that this platform welcomes local players with open arms! The site is known for over 600 alluring games by multiple software providers, multimillion dollar progressive jackpot slots, a Malta gambling license and fast, same-day cashouts. Play at EU Casino in Download, Instant Play or Mobile mode.

Fly Casino: With its impressive and eclectic collection of games, Fly Casino takes online gambling entertainment to a new high. The site is licensed in Curacao, offers live support and runs mouth-watering bonuses and promotions on a regular basis. Fly Casino has been dedicated to the Playtech brand since 2013 and is owned and operated by the well-known Peak Interactive.